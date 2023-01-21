Radxa launches ROCK 5 Model A SBC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radxa announced today the Rock5 Model A embedded board based on the Rockchip RK3588S Octa-core processor. Radxa’s new SBC is equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR4x, 1x GbE RJ45 port, 1x M.2 slot for storage and multiple displays support.

The processor integrated on the Model A has been seen in other SBCs, for example, the NanoPi R6S, the Khadas Edge2 and even the Rock5 Model B launched in 2022.

