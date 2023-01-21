All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Radxa launches ROCK 5 Model A SBC

Jan 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 292 views

Radxa announced today the Rock5 Model A embedded board based on the Rockchip RK3588S Octa-core processor. Radxa’s new SBC is equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR4x, 1x GbE RJ45 port, 1x M.2 slot for storage and multiple displays support.

The processor integrated on the Model A has been seen in other SBCs, for example, the NanoPi R6S, the Khadas Edge2 and even the Rock5 Model B launched in 2022. 

  • Rockchip RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz),  Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali G610MC4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU


RK3588S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product announcement mentions that the SBC can be ordered with 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR4X memory. Similarly to the Rock5 Model B, this new SBC is equipped with one MicroSD card socket, one eMMC connector and a M.2 E Key slot supporting PCIe 2.1, SATA and USB 2.0. 

       
Rock5 Model A bottom (left) and top (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The Rock5 Model A offers three one 4-lane MIPI DSI and two HDMI output ports. One of the HDMI ports supports up to 8Kp60 resolution while the other supports up to 4Kp60. Additionally, Radxa’s new SBC provides access to 4-lane or 2-lane MIPI CSI connectors. 

The USB Type-C port (w/ USB PD & QC 2.0) located near the HDMI ports can be used to power the SBC. The stacked USB interfaces consist of two USB2 Type A Host ports, one USB3 Type A HOST port and one USB3 Type A OTG/HOST port.

As the previous model launched, the new Model A provides a 40-pin GPIO header supporting the following interfaces: 

  • Up to 5 x UART(2x with flow control)
  • Up to 3x SPI bus
  • Up to 6x I2C bus
  • Up to 1x PCM/I2S
  • Up to 2x SPDIF
  • Up to 7x PWM
  • Up to 1x CAN
  • Up to 1x ADC
  • Up to 27x GPIO
  • 2x 5V DC power in/out
  • 2x 3.3V power out

Other features found on the Rock5 Model A include a Real-Time-Clock battery connector, one Power button, one Recovery pin, one MaskROM pin, one PWM fan connector and status LEDs. 

Further information

As Liliputing.com indicates, the new Radxa Rock5 Model A can be reserved from AllNetChina with a $5 deposit. The standard price of the 4GB/8GB/16GB is 99$, 119$ and 159$ respectively. However, it seems that the current orders will get a 30$ discount as the Radxa’s Twitter announcement mentions. Shipping is estimated to start at the end of Q1 2023

