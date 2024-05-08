All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9300+ SoC for Enhanced Flagship Smartphone Performance

May 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 44 views

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9300+, an advanced SoC designed to bolster performance in flagship smartphones. This latest addition to the Dimensity series brings improvements in clock speeds, AI processing, and graphics over the previous Dimensity 9300 model.

Key features of the Dimensity 9300+ include an All-Big-Core architecture leveraging a 3rd generation TSMC 4nm process. The SoC comprises a primary Arm Cortex-X4 core clocked up to 3.4 GHz, supported by three additional Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. This core arrangement delivers powerful multitasking and efficiency.

MediaTek Dimensity Series
(click image to enlarge)

The chipset incorporates MediaTek’s latest NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology within its generative AI engine. This configuration enables efficient support for large language models ranging from 1 billion to 13 billion parameters, and scalability up to 33 billion. The AI engine can execute seven-billion-parameter models at a rate of 22 tokens per second, doubling the throughput of similar competitive mass-market solutions.

For graphics, the Dimensity 9300+ includes a 2nd generation hardware ray tracing engine and an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU. This combination offers console-level gaming performance, providing smooth 60 FPS and realistic global illumination effects. 

MediaTek’s HyperEngine technologies support additional optimizations, with Adaptive Gaming Technology improving power efficiency, and a new Network Observation System enhancing Wi-Fi/Cellular dual-network concurrency for better network reliability.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ features
(click image to enlarge)

The integrated Imagiq 990 image signal processor enables 18-bit RAW photo processing, suitable for low-light conditions. It also includes an AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine for noise reduction and color enhancements during real-time video capture. Meanwhile, the MiraVision 990 engine improves video depth and quality using AI depth engine technologies.

The chipset supports LoRA Fusion and NeuroPilot LoRA Fusion 2.0, enabling developers to create on-device generative AI applications involving text, images, and music. Additionally, the SoC’s 5G R16 modem supports 4CC-CA Sub-6GHz, offering downlink speeds up to 7Gbps.

Further information:

For more details on MediaTek’s Dimensity series and additional technical specifications, visit the MediaTek’s Dimensity Portfolio.

