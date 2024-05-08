MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9300+ SoC for Enhanced Flagship Smartphone Performance

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9300+, an advanced SoC designed to bolster performance in flagship smartphones. This latest addition to the Dimensity series brings improvements in clock speeds, AI processing, and graphics over the previous Dimensity 9300 model.

Key features of the Dimensity 9300+ include an All-Big-Core architecture leveraging a 3rd generation TSMC 4nm process. The SoC comprises a primary Arm Cortex-X4 core clocked up to 3.4 GHz, supported by three additional Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. This core arrangement delivers powerful multitasking and efficiency.