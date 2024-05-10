Compulab’s MCM-iMX93 – Affordable SMD System-on-Module with Flexible Connectivity and NXP i.MX 93 SoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Compulab has introduced the MCM-iMX93 SMD System-on-Module, a compact, cost-effective solder-down system based on NXP’s i.MX 93 SoC family. With its small footprint, affordability, and versatile connectivity, it’s ideal for industrial control, medical devices, IoT gateways, and building management applications.

Driven by an NXP i.MX9352 dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor and an ARM Cortex-M33 MCU, the module is well-equipped for demanding tasks with up to 2GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage.