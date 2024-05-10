All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Compulab’s MCM-iMX93 – Affordable SMD System-on-Module with Flexible Connectivity and NXP i.MX 93 SoC

May 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 54 views

Compulab has introduced the MCM-iMX93 SMD System-on-Module, a compact, cost-effective solder-down system based on NXP’s i.MX 93 SoC family. With its small footprint, affordability, and versatile connectivity, it’s ideal for industrial control, medical devices, IoT gateways, and building management applications.

Driven by an NXP i.MX9352 dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor and an ARM Cortex-M33 MCU, the module is well-equipped for demanding tasks with up to 2GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage.

The MCM-iMX93 provides versatile connectivity with two Ethernet RGMII interfaces, two USB ports, two CAN-FD, eight UARTs, and up to 80 GPIOs. For display output, it supports LVDS, MIPI-DSI, and parallel RGB.

The solder-down design of the module provides several benefits according to Compulab. SMT assembly eliminates the need for connectors and manual mounting, significantly reducing cost. The module’s compact form factor occupies minimal space on carrier boards while providing increased robustness against shock and vibration. It is also optimized for easy SMT assembly, similar to a regular QFN component.

 


For hardware development, the module comes with comprehensive support, including the SB-MCMIMX93 carrier board design package with schematics, BOM, and PCB layout. Direct technical assistance from Compulab’s design engineers is available, as well as design reviews.

Compulab offers an EVAL-MCM-iMX93 evaluation kit for users to explore the module’s functionality, including an optional 7″ LVDS LCD, optional LTE cellular modem, cables, and a 12V power supply. The kit provides a hands-on platform for software development.

It supports a wide range of interfaces such as I2S/SAI, UART, CAN-FD, SDIO, I2C, SPI, PWM, and GPIO. The module operates at a supply voltage of 3.45V to 5.5V and is built for temperatures between -40°C and 85°C.

 


MCM-iMX93 is supported by a full BSP and ready-to-use Linux images. Compulab’s software support includes Linux kernel 6.1, the Yocto Project SDK, and the U-Boot boot-loader. Over-the-air updates are streamlined via a pre-configured Mender layer.

Further information

MCM-iMX93 is now available globally starting from $32 for volume orders, while the evaluation kit is priced at $245. Full pricing and ordering details are available on the Compulab website.

