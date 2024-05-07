MYC-LMX9X: MYIR’s Low-Cost SoM with Integrated NPU for Industrial IoT

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR has unveiled the MYC-LMX9X, a new embedded System on Module powered by the NXP i.MX 9352 processor. This SoM, designed specifically for industrial applications, leverages a high-performance i.MX 93 series processor, which includes dual ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.7GHz and an ARM Cortex-M33 core running at 250MHz.

The MYC-LMX9X, measuring a compact 37mm by 39mm, features a 0.5 TOPS Neural Processing Unit designed for lightweight AI tasks. It comes equipped with 1GB or 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 8GB eMMC storage, 32KB EEPROM, and a Power Management IC.