All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

MYC-LMX9X: MYIR’s Low-Cost SoM with Integrated NPU for Industrial IoT

May 6, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 116 views

MYIR has unveiled the MYC-LMX9X, a new embedded System on Module powered by the NXP i.MX 9352 processor. This SoM, designed specifically for industrial applications, leverages a high-performance i.MX 93 series processor, which includes dual ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.7GHz and an ARM Cortex-M33 core running at 250MHz. 

The MYC-LMX9X, measuring a compact 37mm by 39mm, features a 0.5 TOPS Neural Processing Unit designed for lightweight AI tasks. It comes equipped with 1GB or 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 8GB eMMC storage, 32KB EEPROM, and a Power Management IC.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


NXP i.MX 93 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Its 218-pin LGA expansion interface supports a comprehensive range of peripherals, including two USB 2.0 ports, three SD/SDIO 3.01 slots, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and two CAN-FD interfaces.

It also offers versatile display interfaces like MIPI-DSI, LVDS, and RGB, plus camera interfaces through MIPI-CSI and Parallel CSI. This versatility makes it optimal for a broad array of applications, from automotive and industrial to consumer IoT solutions.

 
 MYD-LMX9X Dev Board Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The compatible MYD-LMX9X Development Board, featuring the MYC-LMX9X SoM, offers even more connectivity, with interfaces such as RS232, RS485, dual USB 2.0, USB OTG, dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN bus, and M.2 socket for 4G/5G LTE modules. 

It also includes Wi-Fi and multiple display outputs (HDMI, LVDS, RGB), making it an suitable starting point for developers seeking to explore the full potential of the i.MX 9352 processor. The development board is available with various add-ons like MIPI Camera Modules and 7-inch LCD displays.

 MYD-LMX9X Development Board
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the MYD-LMX9X development board include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 2GB LPDDR4
    • 8GB eMMC
    • 32KB EEPROM
    • 1x microSD Card Slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI Display interface
    • 1x LVDS LCD interface
    • 1x RGB LCD interface
  • Audio:
    • Audio Input/Output
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet interface (RJ45)
    • Wi-Fi Module
    • 1x M.2 socket for USB based 4G/5G module
    • 2x SIM card slots
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI Camera interface
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232
    • 1x RS485 (w/ isolation)
    • 1x CAN FD interface (w/ isolation)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0 Host ports
    • 1x USB2.0 OTG port
  • Other Features:
    • 2x external antenna connectors
    • 3x Debug interfaces 
    • 3x Buttons 
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40° to 85° C (industrial grade)
  • Mechanical:
    • 120 x 150mm (base board)
    • 37 x 39mm (SOM)
    • 6-layer PCB design

Further information:

The MYD-LMX9X development board starts at $105.00 for the 1GB RAM version. Meanwhile, the MYC-LMX9X SoM is available in two configurations: 1GB RAM for $43 and 2GB RAM for $49.

Both configurations are built to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C. Visit the MYIR website for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...