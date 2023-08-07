Low-cost Smartwatch powered by ESP32 module

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The T-Watch S3 from LILYGO is an open-source device built around the ESP32-S3 SoC with Wi-Fi and BLE connectivity. The device also includes an 1.54” LCD display with capacitive touch capabilities and Arduino support.

Unlike the SQFMI Watchy which is based on the ESP32-PICO-D4 microcontroller, the new smartwatch by LILYGO features the following ESP32 System-on-Chip:

