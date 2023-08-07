Low-cost Smartwatch powered by ESP32 module

Low-cost Smartwatch powered by ESP32 moduleAug 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 650 views
The T-Watch S3 from LILYGO is an open-source device built around the ESP32-S3 SoC with Wi-Fi and BLE connectivity. The device also includes an 1.54” LCD display with capacitive touch capabilities and Arduino support.
Unlike the SQFMI Watchy which is based on the ESP32-PICO-D4 microcontroller, the new smartwatch by LILYGO features the following ESP32 System-on-Chip:
- ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core, (up to 240MHz)