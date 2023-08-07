All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Low-cost Smartwatch powered by ESP32 module

Aug 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 650 views

The T-Watch S3 from LILYGO is an open-source device built around the ESP32-S3 SoC with Wi-Fi and BLE connectivity. The device also includes an 1.54” LCD display with capacitive touch capabilities and Arduino support.

Unlike the SQFMI Watchy which is based on the ESP32-PICO-D4 microcontroller, the new smartwatch by LILYGO features the following ESP32 System-on-Chip:

  • ESP32-S3Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core, (up to 240MHz)



T-Watch S3 peripherals
For connectivity, the smartwatch features the Semtech SX1262 low power LoRa Transceiver, supporting frequencies of 433Mhz, 868Mhz, and 915Mhz. 

The T-Watch S3 comes with a 1.54″ LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 240 and capacitive touch technology, a class D amplifier along with a PDM microphone.

Another feature of the T-Watch S3 is the DRV2605 from Texas Instruments, which is described as a highly flexible haptic control device for ERM and LRA actuators. 

LILYGO indicates that the smartwatch supports MicroPython, ESP-IDF, VS Code and the Arduino IDE. Additionally, the company includes a GitHub repository and a wiki page for documentation. See the recent demo above for more details.

   
T-Watch S3 dimensions
Specifications listed for the T-Watch S3 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8MB PSRAM
    • 16MB Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
    • BLE V5.0
    • Semtech SX1262
  • Display:
    • 1.54” LCD (ST7789V)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Port & OTG
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • Microphone
    • Class D amplifier (MAX98357A)
    • 12-bit Triaxial acceleration sensor (BMA423)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button
    • RTC
    • Haptic Driver Motor (DRV2605)
  • Power:
    • Integrated PMU (AXP2101)
    • 3.7V/400mAh LiPo battery 

Further information

The T-Watch S3 starts at $39.90 and it can be obtained from their official LILYGO online store or their AliExpress store.

Please comment here...