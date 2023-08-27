All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Banana Pi board equipped with Quad-core Rockchip RK3308B-S

Aug 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 640 views

The Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro is a compact device built around a quad-core Rockchip RK3308 clocked at 1.3 GHz. The low-cost device offers Wi-Fi/BT, and ethernet connectivity in addition to multiple audio interfaces.   

The Banana Pi-P2 Pro is a bit larger than the Orange Pi Zero 3 covered in July and it features an RK3308 SoC instead of the Allwinner H618 seen on the Pi Zero 3.

  • RK3308Quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 (up to 1.2GHz); 512MB DDR3

Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The BPI-P2 PRO comes in a single configuration with 512MB of RAM and a 8GB eMMC storage. The bottom side of the board also includes a MicroSD card slot for expandable storage of up to 64GB.

For connectivity, the BPI-P2 PRO features the Ampak AP6256 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth module, in addition to a 100M LAN ethernet port with PoE support (BPI-9600 PoE module required).

Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro pinout
(click image to enlarge)

This Banana Pi device doesn’t have a dedicated GPU, but it includes diverse audio interfaces including a built-in audio Codec, 1x I2S, 8x ADC, 2x DAC, 1x 3.5mm audio jack and various MIC pins via the 40-pin expansion header. The company suggests that this device can be used for speech-recognition or IoT applications.

The 40-pin expansion header provides support for GPIOs, I2S, MIC, Line-in, Line-out and ADC. Similarly, the 12-pin header offers support for GPIOs, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM and JTAG. 

Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro
(click image to enlarge)

The Banana Pi wiki provides instructions to get started with this board in addition to Buildroot and Debian images.

Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 512MB DDR3
    • Up to 8GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 8x MIC
    • 1x PDM/I2S
    • 2x Line out
    • 1x SPDIF out
    • 1x headphone jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac + BT5.0 (AP6256)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40x pin GPIO expansion header
    • 12x pin GPIO header
    • 1x Reset key
    • 1x Recovery key
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Status LED
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A (via Type-C) or PoE (36V to 57V input)
  • Mechanical:
    • 65 x 52.5mm
    • 30g

Further information

The Banana Pi BPI-P2 PRO with 512 MB DDR3 memory and 8GB eMMC is priced at $31.58 on AliExpress. It also seems that the order includes the PoE module.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...