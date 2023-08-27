Banana Pi board equipped with Quad-core Rockchip RK3308B-S

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro is a compact device built around a quad-core Rockchip RK3308 clocked at 1.3 GHz. The low-cost device offers Wi-Fi/BT, and ethernet connectivity in addition to multiple audio interfaces.

The Banana Pi-P2 Pro is a bit larger than the Orange Pi Zero 3 covered in July and it features an RK3308 SoC instead of the Allwinner H618 seen on the Pi Zero 3.