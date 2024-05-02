All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Compulab’s IoT Gateway Equipped with Dual GbE Ports and GPS Connectivity

May 1, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 33 views

Compulab unveils the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS which is an advanced industrial IoT gateway equipped with dual GbE ports and GPS connectivity, offering versatility and robust functionality in a compact, modular DIN-rail form factor and fanless design.

The IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS features Compulab’s UCM-iMX8M-Plus with the NXP i.MX8M Plus SoC, supporting up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It includes a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.8GHz) and a real-time ARM Cortex-M7 coprocessor (up to 800MHz), along with a 2.3 TOPS NPU and GC7000UL GPU for enhanced graphics processing.

NXP i.MX8M block diagram
The gateway’s base unit is loaded with essential connectivity options, including a worldwide LTE/4G modem and GNSS for global data communication and positioning. It also features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB 3.0 for high-speed data transfer. Serial communication interfaces such as isolated RS485 and RS232, along with a CAN bus and digital I/O options (2x DI + 2x DO), enhance its utility in various industrial scenarios.

 

A key feature of the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS is its modularity. The gateway can be expanded with a range of I/O Expansion Modules through Compulab’s proprietary StackLink interface, allowing up to eight modules to be stacked.

This flexibility enables customization to meet specific connectivity demands by adding additional RS485/RS232 ports, digital I/O, analog inputs, and advanced wireless communication options like Wi-Fi 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.3.

IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS IoT Gateway with 4x I/O modules
The IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS supports Debian 12 Linux with Docker, making the deployment of applications straightforward. For users requiring custom configurations, a Yocto-based BSP featuring Linux kernel 6.1 and U-Boot bootloader is available, with OTA updates managed through a pre-configured Mender layer.

The gateway also supports popular IoT frameworks such as Microsoft Azure IoT and Node-RED, broadening its applicability in diverse IoT ecosystems.

Specifications listed for the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS IoT Gateway include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB onboard LPDDR4
    • Up to 128GB eMMC (soldered-on-board)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE ports
    • 4G/LTE CAT4 cellular module
    • GPS (via JEG25G module)
  • Expansion:
    • SIM card socket
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS485
    • 1x RS232
    • 1x CAN bus port
    • 2x digital outputs + 2x digital inputs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB3.0 Type-A port
    • 1x micro-USB
  • Security:
    • TPM 2.0 (Infineon SLB9673)
    • Secure boot
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
    • WDT
  • Power:
    • 12V-24V DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0° to 50° C (commercial)
    • -30° to 70° C (industrial)
  • Mechanical:
    • 110 x 30 x 95mm (gateway)
    • 110 x 20 x 95mm (I/O modules)
    • 220g (gateway)
    • 110g (I/O modules)
    • Fanless design

Further information:

The IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS starts at $145.00 for a 1K-unit order, as detailed on the product page. Refer to the product announcement for more information.

