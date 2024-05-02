Compulab’s IoT Gateway Equipped with Dual GbE Ports and GPS Connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Compulab unveils the IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS which is an advanced industrial IoT gateway equipped with dual GbE ports and GPS connectivity, offering versatility and robust functionality in a compact, modular DIN-rail form factor and fanless design.

The IOT-DIN-IMX8PLUS features Compulab’s UCM-iMX8M-Plus with the NXP i.MX8M Plus SoC, supporting up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It includes a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.8GHz) and a real-time ARM Cortex-M7 coprocessor (up to 800MHz), along with a 2.3 TOPS NPU and GC7000UL GPU for enhanced graphics processing.