Banana Pi router dev board is equipped with Rockchip RK3588, dual GbE and 8GB RAM

Jul 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 335 views

The new Banana Pi BPI-W3 comes with the powerful Rockchip RK3588 processor and useful peripherals to be used as a router board. In this case, this board brings up to 8GB of RAM, one GbE LAN port, one GbE WAN port, triple HDMI ports and large storage capacity.

The Rockchip RK3559 used on the BPI-W3 consists of the quad core Cortex-A55, the quad core Cortex-A76, in addition to a 6 TOPS NPU and an Arm Mali G610MC4 GPU with support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2，OpenCL 2.2 and Vulkan 1.1. 

RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

There are three HDMI ports on the board, two of them are HDMI outputs (8K @60fps) and the other is an HDMI input (8K @30fps). The storage interface consists of one SATA 3.0 and up two 32GB of eMMC flash. 

The Banana Pi BPI-W3 also provides a 40-pin header with 28 programmable GPIOs with support for UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, etc.


Banana Pi BPI-W3
(click images to enlarge)

According to the product page, this board supports Android 12.0, Linux and OpenWrt. The Wiki for this product can be found here

Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-W3 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Rockchip RK3588, quad ARM Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz) and quad Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz)
    • ARM Mali-G610 MP4
    • 6 TOPS NPU
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4 
    • 1x SATA III
    • 32GB eMMC
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI out 2.1
    • 1x HDMI in 2.1 
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm mic
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 10/100/1000Mbps ethernet LAN port
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key slot
    • PCIe x4 slot
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
  • OS Support:
    • Linux, OpenWrt
    • Android 12.0
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0C to 80°C 
  • Dimensions:
    • 148 x 101mm

 Further information

There isn’t info related to pricing on the product page, but a Sinovoip seems to have samples available to order. For more details refer to the the Banana Pi BPI-W3 forum post.

