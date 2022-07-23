Banana Pi router dev board is equipped with Rockchip RK3588, dual GbE and 8GB RAM

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The new Banana Pi BPI-W3 comes with the powerful Rockchip RK3588 processor and useful peripherals to be used as a router board. In this case, this board brings up to 8GB of RAM, one GbE LAN port, one GbE WAN port, triple HDMI ports and large storage capacity.

The Rockchip RK3559 used on the BPI-W3 consists of the quad core Cortex-A55, the quad core Cortex-A76, in addition to a 6 TOPS NPU and an Arm Mali G610MC4 GPU with support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2，OpenCL 2.2 and Vulkan 1.1.