Orange Pi teases low-cost SBC based on Rockchip RK3566

Orange Pi has just unveiled their latest single-board computer, featuring the high-performing Rockchip RK3566 SoC. This new SBC comes equipped with a wide range of peripherals useful for various embedded applications. Key features include a GbE port, multiple display interfaces, and seamless wireless connectivity.

As previously mentioned, the Orange Pi 3B features the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip with 22nm process similarly as the Boardcon RK3566 seen last month.

RK3566 — Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU; 0.8 [email protected] NPU

The ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU provides support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1 along with 2D acceleration hardware.

The VPU is capable of decoding [email protected] videos in H.265, H.264, and VP9 formats, as well as encoding [email protected] H.265 video and [email protected] H.264 video.