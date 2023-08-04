All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Orange Pi teases low-cost SBC based on Rockchip RK3566

Aug 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 569 views

Orange Pi has just unveiled their latest single-board computer, featuring the high-performing Rockchip RK3566 SoC. This new SBC comes equipped with a wide range of peripherals useful for various embedded applications. Key features include a GbE port, multiple display interfaces, and seamless wireless connectivity.

As previously mentioned, the Orange Pi 3B features the Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip with 22nm process similarly as the Boardcon RK3566 seen last month.

The ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU provides support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1 along with 2D acceleration hardware.

The VPU is capable of decoding [email protected] videos in H.265, H.264, and VP9 formats, as well as encoding [email protected] H.265 video and [email protected] H.264 video.



RK3566 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Memory and storage options for the Orange Pi 3B are diverse, with configurations available in 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB LPDDR4/4x. The board also supports eMMC modules ranging from 16GB to 128GB. Furthermore, the M.2 M-KEY slot opens up possibilities for connecting SATA3 or PCIe2.0 NVME SSDs and one MicroSD card slot located on the rear side of the SBC.

 
Orange Pi 3B peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The Orange Pi 3B offers a HDMI TX 2.0 port which can handle video output at [email protected] resolution. Additionally, it comes equipped with MIPI DSI 2-lane and eDP1.3 interfaces, further enhancing its display compatibility.

 
Orange Pi 3B pinout
(click images to enlarge)

For I/O expansion, the Orange Pi 3B provides a 40-pin GPIO expansion header with support for interfaces such as GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, and PWM. See the pinout image for more information.

In terms of operating system compatibility, the new SBC supports a wide range of options, including Android 11, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 11, Debian 12, OpenHarmony 4.0 Beta1, Orange Pi OS (Arch), Orange Pi OS, etc.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi 3B include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4/4x
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
    • 16/32MB SPI Flash
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 5 + BT 5.0/BLE（20U5622）
    • 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet (On-board PHY YT8531C)
  • Display/Audio:
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI 2-lane camera interface
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 M-KEY slot for SATA3 or PCIe2.0 NVME SSDs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 support Device or HOST mode
    • 1x USB 3.0 HOST
    • 2x USB 2.0 HOST
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x MaskROM button
    • 1x Reset button , 1x Power button 
    • 1x Fan connector
    • RTC connector
  • Power:
    • 5V3A (via USB Type-C)
    • RK809-5 PMU
  • Mechanical:
    • 85mm x 56mm x 17mm
    • 49g

Further information

OrangePi recently mentioned on Twitter that these boards are expected to go on sale next week. However, there is an Orange Pi 3B product page on Amazon that is receiving pre-orders. For example, the SBC with 2GB (no eMMC) starts at $34.99 while the most expensive variant includes 8GB RAM + 256GB eMMC priced at $67.99.

