All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

New Khadas Edge2 integrates Rockchip RK3588S and it launches at $199

Sep 20, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 475 views

Khadas officially launched the Edge2 SBC featuring the powerful octa-core Rockchip RK3588S SoC along with a 6 TOPS performance NPU. The device is available in two models which offer upgradable RAM and storage capacity.

The Edge is available in two versions, Basic and Pro. The Basic version comes with 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 flash storage. Similarly, the Pro version comes with 16GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —



RK3588S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Apparently the Edge2 is also available in two models, the Maker Kit and the ARM PC. According to the product page, “only the Edge2 Maker Kit includes additional I/O access via FPC/VIN headers integrated into the PCBA”. Additionally, the ARM PC model ships with an active cooling kit and a case. 


Khadas Edge2 ARM PC
(click images to enlarge)

Both models also provide 7-pin POGO pins to debug the UART and USB interface. The Maker Kit model offers dual MIPI DSI connectors, triple MIPI-CSI connectors and two FPC connectors to get access to the I/Os from the CPU and the MCU as seen below.


Khadas Edge2 Maker Kit and pricing table
(click images to enlarge)

The Edge2 offers wireless connectivity using an Ampak AP6275P module which supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. 

Khadas Edge2 introduction

For OS support, the Edge2 offers the OOWOW embedded service which allows the device to download and install an operating system directly from the cloud. For additional information refer to the OOWOW documentation and the company’s GitHub

Specifications listed for the Khadas Edge2 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Rockchip RK3588S SoC, Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.25GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz)
    • ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz)
    • 6-TOPS NPU
    • STM32G0 MCU, Cortex-M0+ (up to 64MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB LPDDR4x 2012MHz(Basic)
    • 16GB LPDDR4x 2012MHz(Pro)
    • 32GB eMMC 5.1 (Basic)
    • 64GB eMMC 5.1 (Pro)
    • 32MB SPI flash
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 Type-A
    • 1x USB-C3.1 + PD + DP 1.4
    • 1x 30-pin 0.5mm MIPI-DSI Interface
    • 1x 40-pin 0.5mm MIPI-DSI Interface
  • Camera:
    • 3x 30-pin 0.5mm MIPI-CSI Interface
  • Connectivity:
    • PCIe Ampak AP6275P 2T2R Wi-Fi 6/BT module.
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.1
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB Type-C (Power Deliver only)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x 30-pin FPC connectors (I2C, UART, SPI, etc.)
    • 1x 7-pin Pogo Pads(USB, UART, 5V)
    • 2x Digital microphones, 2x LEDs
    • 3x Buttons 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x PWM fan header
    • G-Sensor
    • RTC battery
    • XPWR pads
  • OS:
    • Ubuntu 22.04
    • Android 11/12
  • Dimensions:
    • 89.0 x 62.0 x 16.0mm (ARM PC)
    • 82.0 x 57.5 x 5.7mm (Maker Kit)

 Further information

The price of the Khadas Edge2 depends on the configuration selected. The early bird price for the ARM PC/Basic is $229.0 while its Pro version is $329.0. The Maker Kit/Basic is available for $199.0 and the Pro version costs $299. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...