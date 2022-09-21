New Khadas Edge2 integrates Rockchip RK3588S and it launches at $199

New Khadas Edge2 integrates Rockchip RK3588S and it launches at $199Sep 20, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 475 views
Khadas officially launched the Edge2 SBC featuring the powerful octa-core Rockchip RK3588S SoC along with a 6 TOPS performance NPU. The device is available in two models which offer upgradable RAM and storage capacity.
The Edge is available in two versions, Basic and Pro. The Basic version comes with 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 flash storage. Similarly, the Pro version comes with 16GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.
