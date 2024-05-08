DietPi April 2024 News (Version 9.3) & Open Beta Version 9.4.0

DietPi April 2024 News (Version 9.3) & Open Beta Version 9.4.0May 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 29 views
DietPi recently released version 9.3, followed by Open Beta v9.4.0, with both updates introducing new features, enhancements, and bug fixes to the lightweight Linux distribution.
DietPi:
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.
April Updates for DietPi v9.3:
Enhancements:
- General: Introduced a dedicated DietPi APT repository at https://dietpi.com/apt/ for custom software and kernel/firmware builds, simplifying updates for packages like Squeezelite, Vaultwarden, and Amiberry. The repository also ensures up-to-date kernel and bootloader packages via regular apt upgrade, reducing reliance on third-party repositories prone to network issues or infrequent updates.
- DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Config: The 3.5mm audio option was removed for Raspberry Pi 5 due to the lack of a jack. HDMI audio now enables KMS graphics by default.
- DietPi-Software | Mosquitto: Support for 64-bit ARM on Bookworm is available via the official APT repository.
- DietPi-Software | UnRAR: Debian’s new unrar packages for RISC-V are now utilized.
Key Bug fixes:
- Raspberry Pi 5: KMS graphics initialization now properly supports X11/desktop startup.
- DietPi-Software | Logitech Media Server: Installation issues due to changed URLs were resolved.
Open Beta Updates for Version 9.4.0 (May 6, 2024):
New System Image:
- ROCK 4C Plus: A dedicated image now ensures compatibility, addressing HDMI and WiFi issues.
- Orange Pi 3 LTS: Support has been added for this Allwinner H6-based SBC.
Radxa ZERO 3: The Rockchip RK3566-based SBC image supports both 3E (Ethernet) and 3W (WiFi) variants.
- Orange Pi Zero 2W: An image for the Allwinner H618-based SBC is now available.
Enhancements:
- General: DietPi scripts enforce a default umask of 0022 for consistent installation and configuration behavior.
- NanoPi R5C: Support for M.2 WiFi modules through new images and bootloader updates via dietpi-config.
- Orange Pi 3B: SPI bootloader updates are now possible.
DietPi-Software | Snapcast: Native Snapcast packages will be used on 64-bit ARM and Debian Bookworm/Trixie.
Key Bug fixes:
- NanoPi NEO3: Resolved Ethernet adapter issues after reboots.
- DietPi-VPN: Fixed IPVanish configuration installation and startup errors.
- DietPi-Imager: Proper handling of the GPT backup partition table is ensured.
- DietPi-Software | Snapcast: The unified archive now installs client and server packages correctly.
- DietPi-Software | OctoPrint: Dependencies have been updated to support RISC-V and ARMv6/7 Bullseye.
- DietPi-Software | X.Org X Server: Missing configuration files now ensure compatibility with RPi 5 and Amlogic S905 SBCs.