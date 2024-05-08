DietPi April 2024 News (Version 9.3) & Open Beta Version 9.4.0

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

DietPi recently released version 9.3, followed by Open Beta v9.4.0, with both updates introducing new features, enhancements, and bug fixes to the lightweight Linux distribution.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

April Updates for DietPi v9.3:

Enhancements:

General: Introduced a dedicated DietPi APT repository at https://dietpi.com/apt/ for custom software and kernel/firmware builds, simplifying updates for packages like Squeezelite, Vaultwarden, and Amiberry. The repository also ensures up-to-date kernel and bootloader packages via regular apt upgrade, reducing reliance on third-party repositories prone to network issues or infrequent updates.

DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Config: The 3.5mm audio option was removed for Raspberry Pi 5 due to the lack of a jack. HDMI audio now enables KMS graphics by default.

DietPi-Software | Mosquitto: Support for 64-bit ARM on Bookworm is available via the official APT repository.

DietPi-Software | UnRAR: Debian’s new unrar packages for RISC-V are now utilized.

Key Bug fixes:

Raspberry Pi 5: KMS graphics initialization now properly supports X11/desktop startup.

DietPi-Software | Logitech Media Server: Installation issues due to changed URLs were resolved.

Open Beta Updates for Version 9.4.0 (May 6, 2024):

New System Image:

ROCK 4C Plus: A dedicated image now ensures compatibility, addressing HDMI and WiFi issues.

Orange Pi 3 LTS: Support has been added for this Allwinner H6-based SBC.

Radxa ZERO 3: The Rockchip RK3566-based SBC image supports both 3E (Ethernet) and 3W (WiFi) variants. Orange Pi Zero 2W: An image for the Allwinner H618-based SBC is now available.

Enhancements:

General: DietPi scripts enforce a default umask of 0022 for consistent installation and configuration behavior.

NanoPi R5C: Support for M.2 WiFi modules through new images and bootloader updates via dietpi-config.

Orange Pi 3B: SPI bootloader updates are now possible.

DietPi-Software | Snapcast: Native Snapcast packages will be used on 64-bit ARM and Debian Bookworm/Trixie.

Key Bug fixes: