All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

DietPi April 2024 News (Version 9.3) & Open Beta Version 9.4.0

May 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 29 views

DietPi recently released version 9.3, followed by Open Beta v9.4.0, with both updates introducing new features, enhancements, and bug fixes to the lightweight Linux distribution.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

April Updates for DietPi v9.3:

Enhancements:

  • General: Introduced a dedicated DietPi APT repository at https://dietpi.com/apt/ for custom software and kernel/firmware builds, simplifying updates for packages like Squeezelite, Vaultwarden, and Amiberry. The repository also ensures up-to-date kernel and bootloader packages via regular apt upgrade, reducing reliance on third-party repositories prone to network issues or infrequent updates.
  • DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Config: The 3.5mm audio option was removed for Raspberry Pi 5 due to the lack of a jack. HDMI audio now enables KMS graphics by default.
  • DietPi-Software | Mosquitto: Support for 64-bit ARM on Bookworm is available via the official APT repository.
  • DietPi-Software | UnRAR: Debian’s new unrar packages for RISC-V are now utilized.

Key Bug fixes:

Open Beta Updates for Version 9.4.0 (May 6, 2024):

New System Image:

  • ROCK 4C Plus: A dedicated image now ensures compatibility, addressing HDMI and WiFi issues.
  • Orange Pi 3 LTS: Support has been added for this Allwinner H6-based SBC.
    Radxa ZERO 3: The Rockchip RK3566-based SBC image supports both 3E (Ethernet) and 3W (WiFi) variants.
  • Orange Pi Zero 2W: An image for the Allwinner H618-based SBC is now available.

Enhancements:

  • General: DietPi scripts enforce a default umask of 0022 for consistent installation and configuration behavior.
  • NanoPi R5C: Support for M.2 WiFi modules through new images and bootloader updates via dietpi-config.
  • Orange Pi 3B: SPI bootloader updates are now possible.
    DietPi-Software | Snapcast: Native Snapcast packages will be used on 64-bit ARM and Debian Bookworm/Trixie.

Key Bug fixes:

  • NanoPi NEO3: Resolved Ethernet adapter issues after reboots.
  • DietPi-VPN: Fixed IPVanish configuration installation and startup errors.
  • DietPi-Imager: Proper handling of the GPT backup partition table is ensured.
  • DietPi-Software | Snapcast: The unified archive now installs client and server packages correctly.
  • DietPi-Software | OctoPrint: Dependencies have been updated to support RISC-V and ARMv6/7 Bullseye.
  • DietPi-Software | X.Org X Server: Missing configuration files now ensure compatibility with RPi 5 and Amlogic S905 SBCs.

 


DietPi logo
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

For more information about the April DietPi news, refer to the official announcement. For detailed information about Open Beta Version 9.4.0, visit the following GitHub repository.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...