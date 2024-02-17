Toybrick TB-RK3588SD Board Blends Raspberry Pi Form-Factor with Rockchip Performance

The Toybrick TB-RK3588SD is a single-board computer tailored for chip debugging, testing, and verification, centering around the high-performing Rockchip RK3588S chip. This board facilitates support for multiple displays and is available with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
The TB-RK3588SD boasts a small footprint of only 89mm x 57mm and features the following Rockchip System-on-Chip with GPU and NPU integrated.
RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU