Toybrick TB-RK3588SD Board Blends Raspberry Pi Form-Factor with Rockchip Performance

Feb 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 29 views

The Toybrick TB-RK3588SD is a single-board computer tailored for chip debugging, testing, and verification, centering around the high-performing Rockchip RK3588S chip. This board facilitates support for multiple displays and is available with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The TB-RK3588SD boasts a small footprint of only 89mm x 57mm and features the following Rockchip System-on-Chip with GPU and NPU integrated.

  • RK3588S SoC — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4 Quad-core GPU (up to 1GHz), 6-TOPS NPU

RK355S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The RK3588S SoC includes a Mali-G610 GPU supporting OpenGL ES3.2, OpenCL 2.2, Vulkan 1.1, and high-performance 2D/3D acceleration. Its VPU can handle up to 8K@60fps decoding and 8K@30fps encoding. Meanwhile, the NPU supports 6.0 Tops and is compatible with various AI frameworks, making it suitable for AI applications.

This SBC is available in two options with 4GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM and options for SPI NOR Flash and MicroSD card storage.

Toybrick TB-RK3588SD board overview
(click images to enlarge)

Equipped with a variety of video interfaces, the Toybrick TB-RK3588SD includes one MIPI-DSI, one HDMI, and one DisplayPort via USB Type-C. It supports video decoding for H.265/VP9 at 8K@60fps, H.264 at 8K@30fps, and AV1 at 4K@60fps, along with encoding capabilities for H.265/H.264 at 8K@30fps.

The product page indicates that the SBC is designed for a wide range of applications including artificial intelligence, cloud and edge computing, virtual/augmented reality, gaming, etc. Further technical details can be found on the Toybrick Wiki pages.

TB-RK3588SD Power board
(click image to enlarge)

The Toybrick TB-RK3588SD comes in three bundles: the Basic Kit with just the board, the 20W PD PSU Kit adding a 20W PD power unit, and the Development Kit which includes the board, 20W PD Power, a 32GB MicroSD card, and a MicroSD card reader, catering to a range of user needs.

Toybrick TB-RK3588SD + Power board
(click image to enlarge)

For reference, the Power board is equipped with a comprehensive set of features: it includes three buttons, LEDs, a USB to serial port, and a six-axis sensor (encompassing a three-axis accelerometer and a three-axis gyroscope).

Additionally, it offers power management, onboard 2.5GHz and 5.0GHz PCB antennas, a 5V fan connector, and an SPI interface for TFT screen connectivity.

Specifications listed for the Toybrick TB-RK3588SD:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB 4GB/8GB LPDDR4X
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1× MIPI-DSI
    • 1× HDMI
    • 1× DP
  • Audio:
    • 1× HDMI
    • 1× 3.5 Audio jack
    • 1× DP (USB Type-C）
  • Camera:
    • 1× MIPI-CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi (supports 802.11a/b/g/n)
    • Bluetooth 5.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
  • USB:
    • 1x USB2.0 Host
    • 1x USB3.0 Host
    • 1x Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Recovery button
  • Power:
    • Via USB Type-C, (Supports PD2.0/3.0)
  • Mechanical:
    • 89 × 57 × 17mm

Further information

The Toybrick TB-RK3588SD is available on the Youyeetoo online store, priced at $115.00 for the 4GB model and $128.00 for the 8GB model, both as part of the basic bundle offering.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

