ROCK 5 ITX: Now Featuring LPDDR5 Support and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

May 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 92 views

The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX is an ARM-based computer featuring a Mini-ITX motherboard powered by an octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip, making it suitable for use as a personal NAS server, network server, or for light home office applications. 

This compact and powerful computing solution supports various RAM configurations, offering options from 4GB up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory.

  • RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU

Storage options are provided through an onboard eMMC module designated for ROOBI OS (Debian-based), a microSD card slot, an M.2 connector compatible with NVMe SSDs, and four SATA ports, facilitating a wide range of external storage solutions.

ROCK 5 ITX interfaces
Video output options are extensive, featuring two HDMI ports (one supporting up to 8K at 60fps and the other up to 4K at 60fps), a DisplayPort output up to 4K at 60fps via a USB Type-C port, two MIPI DSI, and an eDP interface. The board can manage four display outputs simultaneously, enhancing its utility for multi-display setups.

RADXA ROCK 5 ITX 
Connectivity options include dual 2.5G Ethernet ports with optional PoE support, multiple USB interfaces (two USB 2.0 Type-A, four USB 3.0 Type-A, and one USB 3.0 Type-C OTG/HOST port), and wireless capabilities through an M.2 E Key connector for Wi-Fi 6 modules.

Specifications listed for the ROCK 5 ITX include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR5
    • 1x microSD Card Slot
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI
    • 1x DP
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI DSI
    • 1x eDP
  • Audio:
    • 1x Headphone Jack
    • 1x Microphone Jack
    • 1x Front Audio header
    • 1x S / PDIF
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5G Ethernet Ports w/ PoE support
    • 1x M.2 E Key Connector for Wi-Fi 6
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4‑lane MIPI CSI or 4x 2‑lane MIPI CSI
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M Key connector
    • 4x SATA Ports with Power Header
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A HOST Ports
    • 4x USB 3.0 Type-A HOST Ports
    • 1x USB 3.0 OTG / HOST Type-C Port
    • 2x USB 2.0 Interface via Front USB header
  • Other Features:
    • 1x PWM fan connector
    • 1x RTC Socket(CR1220 battery)
    • 1x Front Panel header (Power Button, Reset Button, Status LED)
  • Power:
    • 1x 12V DC Power Jack
    • 1x 24-Pin ATX Power Supply Interface
    • 1x PoE Header (Additional PoE Module Required)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0° to 50° C (recommended)
  • Certification:
    • FCC, CE
  • Mechanical:
    • 170 mm x 170 mm

Further information:

Additionally, as of the publication date, Arace Tech is offering the Radxa ROCK 5 ITX with 8GB RAM and 8GB eMMC at a promotional price of $119.90, and the model with 16GB RAM and 8GB eMMC for $159.00.

The same board is available on ALLNETCHINA with 8GB RAM for $119.90, 16GB RAM for $159.90, and 32GB RAM for $239.90.

