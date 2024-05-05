ROCK 5 ITX: Now Featuring LPDDR5 Support and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX is an ARM-based computer featuring a Mini-ITX motherboard powered by an octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System-on-Chip, making it suitable for use as a personal NAS server, network server, or for light home office applications.

This compact and powerful computing solution supports various RAM configurations, offering options from 4GB up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory.

RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU

Storage options are provided through an onboard eMMC module designated for ROOBI OS (Debian-based), a microSD card slot, an M.2 connector compatible with NVMe SSDs, and four SATA ports, facilitating a wide range of external storage solutions.