Mini-PC features Intel i9-12900H/HK processor, triple 4K displays and dual LAN ports

Aug 21, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 150 views

The Morefine S600-Apex Engineer is a Mini PC built around the latest Intel’s i9-12900H/HK processor. The product comes in an aluminum-magnesium case offering features such as up to 64GB 3200 MHz of RAM, triple 4K displays, flexible storage expansion and a Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2.

According to the product page of Morefine S600, the processor supported will be the following:

  • i9-12900HK  6P+8E/20T, P-Cores: up to 5.0GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.8GHz, 24MB Intel® Smart Cache (base: 45W TDP, turbo: 115W TDP) and Intel® Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz).

The processor graphics supports HDMI (4096 x 2304 @60Hz), DP (7680 x [email protected]) and eDP (4096 x 2304 @120Hz). The memory system offers dual channel support (up to 64GB DDR4) while the storage interface provides two M.2 SSD slots (NVMe/PCIe/SATA) and a 2.5” hard disk slot. 


Morefine S600 front
For connectivity, the S600 provides dual ethernet RJ45 ports (1x 2.5GbE & 1x GbE RJ45) located in the back of the device. Additionally, there is support for Wi-Fi 6E (AMD’s RZ608) and Bluetooth 5.2.


Morefine S600 back
The design of the S600 includes a 3000RPM+ fan and a large copper based heat sink measuring about 92 x 38 x 28.5mm. According to the company, the max noise measured at high power operation is 30dB and the usage life can last up to 40000 hours.


Morefine S600 components
The operating systems supported include Windows 10 Pro and Ubuntu 20.04+. The company also provided the  video below to showcase the Morefine S600. 

Morefine S600 Mini PC showcase
 

 

Specifications listed for the Morefine S600 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual Channel DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots
    • 2x M.2 SSD slots
    • 1x 2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD slot
    • 1x M.2 NVMe/PCIe SSD slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x DP
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x LAN ports 
    • 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E RZ608
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 4x USB 3.2
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 3000RPM fan
  • OS:
    • Win 10 Pro, Win 11 Pro
    • Ubuntu 20.04
  • Power:
    • 120W AC power adapter
  • Dimensions:
    • 149 x 145 x 55mm (S600 Mini PC)
    • 92 x 38 x 28.5mm (heat sink)

 Further information

According to AndroidPC.com, Morefine S600 might be released on Indiegogo as other products from Morefine (i.e. Morefine S500). The company didn’t provide a specific date, although this post will be updated if there is additional info shared. Refer to the Morefine S600 product page for additional information.

