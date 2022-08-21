Mini-PC features Intel i9-12900H/HK processor, triple 4K displays and dual LAN ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Morefine S600-Apex Engineer is a Mini PC built around the latest Intel’s i9-12900H/HK processor. The product comes in an aluminum-magnesium case offering features such as up to 64GB 3200 MHz of RAM, triple 4K displays, flexible storage expansion and a Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2.

According to the product page of Morefine S600, the processor supported will be the following:

i9-12900HK — 6P+8E/20T, P-Cores: up to 5.0GHz, E-Cores: up to 3.8GHz, 24MB Intel® Smart Cache (base: 45W TDP, turbo: 115W TDP) and Intel® Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz).

The processor graphics supports HDMI (4096 x 2304 @60Hz), DP (7680 x [email protected]) and eDP (4096 x 2304 @120Hz). The memory system offers dual channel support (up to 64GB DDR4) while the storage interface provides two M.2 SSD slots (NVMe/PCIe/SATA) and a 2.5” hard disk slot.