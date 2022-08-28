Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The GK3V is a Mini-PC equipped with the Celeron N5105 processor along with Intel’s UHD Graphics 24EUs. The device supports Wi-Fi6/BT 5.0, dual 4K displays via HDMI ports and customizable SSD storage.



The GK3V comes with the Celeron N5105 processor which features a max frequency of 2.9GHz. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage. The product also includes a Micro SD card slot for extra storage.