All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Jasper Lake based Mini-PC with support for dual [email protected] displays starts at US$195

Aug 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 542 views

The GK3V is a Mini-PC equipped with the Celeron N5105 processor along with Intel’s UHD Graphics 24EUs. The device supports Wi-Fi6/BT 5.0, dual 4K displays via HDMI ports and customizable SSD storage.

The GK3V comes with the Celeron N5105 processor which features a max frequency of 2.9GHz. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage. The product also includes a Micro SD card slot for extra storage. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —



GK3V Mini PC front
(click image to enlarge)

The maximum resolution supported seems to be [email protected] via HDMI ports located on the rear of the GK3V. There is also a single GbE port near the HDMI pots as well as a USB Type-C port used for power.    


GK3V Mini PC back
(click image to enlarge)

For wireless connectivity, there is support for Wi-Fi 6 (up to 1.2Gbps, 10ms latency) and Bluetooth 5.0. 


GK3V Mini PC exploded view
(click image to enlarge)
Other features include up to three USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a CPU cooling fan as seen below. The product page mentions that the chassis is made of plastic and the tiny PC supports the latest Windows 11 OS. 

Specifications listed for the GK3V Mini-PC include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Celeron-N5105  — 4C/4T, 2.00GHz – 2.90 GHz, TDP 10W, 4MB L3 Cache
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB DDR4
    • 1x M.2 2242 SSD (up to 1TB)
    • 1x Micro SD card
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0
    • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN RJ45 port
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.0
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • OS:
    • Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC
  • Dimensions:
    •  73 x 73 x 45mm

 Further information

The GK3V with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage costs around US$195 and includes free shipping. See the product page on AliExpress for more info. For reference, there is another GK3V Mini-PC listed on AliExpress offering very similar features (including the N5105 processor) in addition to an extra VGA port for ~US$133.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...