Jasper Lake based Mini-PC with support for dual [email protected] displays starts at US$195Aug 27, 2022
The GK3V is a Mini-PC equipped with the Celeron N5105 processor along with Intel’s UHD Graphics 24EUs. The device supports Wi-Fi6/BT 5.0, dual 4K displays via HDMI ports and customizable SSD storage.
The GK3V comes with the Celeron N5105 processor which features a max frequency of 2.9GHz. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage. The product also includes a Micro SD card slot for extra storage.
