New OnLogic Helix 401 integrates Alder Lake CPUs

New OnLogic Helix 401 integrates Alder Lake CPUsMar 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 49 views
OnLogic launched a fanless mini-PC based on 12th Gen Hybrid-Core processors for industrial IoT applications. The Helix 401 offers 4x 4K simultaneous displays, 2x GbE LAN ports and supports Red Hat Linux.
The Helix 401 can be configured with any of the following Intel processors:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Celeron 7305E — 5C/5T (1P+4E), Up to 1GHz; 8M Intel Smart Cache, (12W-15W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz), 48 Execution Units
- i3-1220PE — 8C/12T (4P+4E), 3.10 – 4.20GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28 – 64W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 48 Execution Units
- i5-1250PE — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.20 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30GHz), 80 Execution Units
- i7-1270PE — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 – 4.50GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz), 96 Execution Units