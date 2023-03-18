All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
New OnLogic Helix 401 integrates Alder Lake CPUs

Mar 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 49 views

OnLogic launched a fanless mini-PC based on 12th Gen Hybrid-Core processors for industrial IoT applications. The Helix 401 offers 4x 4K simultaneous displays, 2x GbE LAN ports and supports Red Hat Linux.

The Helix 401 can be configured with any of the following Intel processors:

  • Celeron 7305E — 5C/5T (1P+4E), Up to 1GHz; 8M Intel Smart Cache, (12W-15W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.10 GHz), 48 Execution Units
  • i3-1220PE — 8C/12T (4P+4E), 3.10 – 4.20GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28 – 64W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz), 48 Execution Units
  • i5-1250PE — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.20 – 4.40GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30GHz), 80 Execution Units
  • i7-1270PE — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.30 – 4.50GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz), 96 Execution Units


Helix 401 system block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Helix 401 comes with 8GB of DDR5 memory, but it supports up to 64GB according to the product brief. This Mini-PC includes by default a 128GB M.2 NVMe SSD (Transcend MTE652T2). 

The device can also be specified with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules and it offers optional 4G LTE support. The dual Gigabit LAN ports are located on the rear of the device next to the DisplayPorts.


Helix 401 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The manual for this product indicates that it offers support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2021, Ubuntu 22.04, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (8.7 , 9.1, and beyond) and limited support for Windows 11.

OnLogic also mentions that the Helix 401 includes 2x UBS 4.0 (40GB/s), although its Thunderbolt certification is pending.

Helix 401 rear (left) and front (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Regarding the Helix 401 design, OnLogic states “The fanless Helix 401 chassis is purpose-built to draw heat away from internal components and dissipate the heat uniformly over carefully engineered cooling fins”.

Specification listed for the OnLogic Helix 401 :

  • Memory:
    • Up to 64GB DDR5 4800 MHz
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45 GbE LAN ports
  • Display:
    • 2x DisplayPort 1.4a
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-key (Wi-Fi) (PCIe x1/ USB 2.0)
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-key (PCIe Gen 4, SATA 3)
    • 1x M.2 2280/60/3042 B-key (PCIe Gen 3, USB 3.0, SATA 3)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Serial/CAN (RS 232/232/485)
    • 1x DIO port 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 2x Thunderbolt 4
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button
    • 2x Antenna punch outs 
    • 3FF-Sim slot (Mapped to the B-Key)
    • TPM 2.0 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 to 50°C
  • Power:
    • 12 – 24V DC (via DC Jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 160 x 123 x 50mm
    • Aluminum + Steel case
    • DIN/VESA/Wall Mounting 

Further information

As ElectronicWeekly reports, the Helix 401 starts at $985.00 (w/ Celeron processor) and it can be ordered from the OnLogic website. The Helix 401 also appears to include a 2-year Standard warranty and a 20V/6A power adapter.

