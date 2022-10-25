All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Box PC based on Tiger Lake-U processors features docking connector

Oct 24, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 84 views

Distec recently launched a fanless BOX PC compatible with Tiger Lake-U processors from Intel. The Box PC Pro NPA-2009 is equipped with a docking connector via V-by-one or DP to control external TFT displays. Other key features include dual GbE ports, one M.2 2280 slot, one M.2 2230 slot, one M.2 2242 and up to 64GB DDR4.

This BOX PC comes with one of the following 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U UP3 Low Power Series processors :

  • i7-1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 12M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
  • Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80 GHz, TDP 15W, 4M Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)


Box PC Pro NPA-2009 back
(click image to enlarge)

The only storage interface available is a M.2 2280 Key M slot for PCIe x4/SATA 3.0. The memory interface supports dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz SODIMM (up to 64GB). 

The display interface offers two DP ports (one DP via USB-C) and one V-by-one with [email protected] support.


       
Box PC Pro NPA-2009 front
(click image to enlarge)

The Box PC Pro NPA-2009 also includes two Gigabit LAN ports, one M.2 2230 Key E for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and one M.2 2242/3042/3052 Key B for 4G LTE/5G connectivity.

The rear side of the Box PC features two USB 2.0 ports and up to three USB 3.2. However, two other USB 2.0 ports are available if the Docking board is not used.

 


Box PC Pro NPA-2009 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The company also mentioned that this Box PC comes with Windows 10 IoT by default.

Specifications listed for the Box PC Pro NPA-2009 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz 
    • 1x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe
    • 2x 2.5 inch SATA 3.0 (A2 model supports RAID 0/1)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4/5.0GHz Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN ports
    • 2x 1GbE LAN ports
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x DisplayPort (1x DP via USB-C)
    • V-by-One (supports [email protected])
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2280 Key M (PCIe x4/SATA 3)
    • 1x M.2 2230 Key E for Wi-Fi/BT
    • 1x M.2 2242/3042/3052 Key B for 4G LTE/5G
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen1
    • 1x USB C (DP Alt mode)
    • 4x USB 2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232/422/RS485
    • 1x RS232
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • Watchdog timer
  • Software:
    • Win 10 IoT
    • Linux Ubuntu
  • Power:
    • 24V DC 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20…+70°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 206 x 149 x 57 mm

 Further information

Distec didn’t share information about pricing or availability. For more details, see the product page.

