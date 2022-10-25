Box PC based on Tiger Lake-U processors features docking connector

Box PC based on Tiger Lake-U processors features docking connectorOct 24, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 84 views
Distec recently launched a fanless BOX PC compatible with Tiger Lake-U processors from Intel. The Box PC Pro NPA-2009 is equipped with a docking connector via V-by-one or DP to control external TFT displays. Other key features include dual GbE ports, one M.2 2280 slot, one M.2 2230 slot, one M.2 2242 and up to 64GB DDR4.
This BOX PC comes with one of the following 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U UP3 Low Power Series processors :
- i7-1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 12M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
- i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
- i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
- Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80 GHz, TDP 15W, 4M Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)