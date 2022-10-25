Box PC based on Tiger Lake-U processors features docking connector

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Distec recently launched a fanless BOX PC compatible with Tiger Lake-U processors from Intel. The Box PC Pro NPA-2009 is equipped with a docking connector via V-by-one or DP to control external TFT displays. Other key features include dual GbE ports, one M.2 2280 slot, one M.2 2230 slot, one M.2 2242 and up to 64GB DDR4.

This BOX PC comes with one of the following 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U UP3 Low Power Series processors :

— ADVERTISEMENT —

