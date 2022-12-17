Asus launches fanless Mini-PC equipped 12th Gen Intel Core processors

Asus launches fanless Mini-PC equipped 12th Gen Intel Core processorsDec 16, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 327 views
This week, Asus released a rugged Mini-PC powered by i7/i5/i3 and Celeron Alder Lake processors from Intel. The PL64 comes in a metal chassis and it can handle triple 4K displays, dual LAN ports, two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs, integrated Wi-Fi 6E/BT support, etc.
Asus specified that the new PL64 is offered with any of the following ultra-low-power Intel processors:
- i7-1255U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.7GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W) TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.25 GHz)
- i5-1235U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.20 GHz)
- i3-1215U — 6C/8T (2P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.10 GHz)
- Celeron 7305 — 5C/5T (1P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 8 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Processors (1.10 GHz)