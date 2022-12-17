Asus launches fanless Mini-PC equipped 12th Gen Intel Core processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This week, Asus released a rugged Mini-PC powered by i7/i5/i3 and Celeron Alder Lake processors from Intel. The PL64 comes in a metal chassis and it can handle triple 4K displays, dual LAN ports, two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs, integrated Wi-Fi 6E/BT support, etc.

Asus specified that the new PL64 is offered with any of the following ultra-low-power Intel processors:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

