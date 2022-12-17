All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Asus launches fanless Mini-PC equipped 12th Gen Intel Core processors

Dec 16, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 327 views

This week, Asus released a rugged Mini-PC powered by i7/i5/i3 and Celeron Alder Lake processors from Intel. The PL64 comes in a metal chassis and it can handle triple 4K displays, dual LAN ports, two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs, integrated Wi-Fi 6E/BT support, etc. 

Asus specified that the new PL64 is offered with any of the following ultra-low-power Intel processors: 

  • i7-1255U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.7GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W) TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.25 GHz)
  • i5-1235U — 10C/12T (2P+8E), (up to 4.4GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.20 GHz)
  • i3-1215U — 6C/8T (2P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 10 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (1.10 GHz)
  • Celeron 7305 — 5C/5T (1P+4E), (up to 4.4GHz); 8 MB Smart Cache, (15W-55W TDP); UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Processors (1.10 GHz)


PL64 Mini-PC
(click image to enlarge)     

The PL64 offers two M.2 2280 Gen4x4 slots supporting 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD. Additionally, the device offers two SO-DIMM slots for DDR4-3200 MHz memory. 

The device offers two LAN parts, although one of them is 2.5GbE (Intel I225V) and the other is 1GbE (Intel I219V). This Mini-PC can support up to three 4K displays at the same time via HDMI 20 ports with EDID emulation and virtual display.


EDID emulation
(click image to enlarge)      

Asus also specified, “the Mini PC PL64 features dual COM ports to support legacy devices like barcode scanners or receipt printers. These ports support RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485 standards for wide-ranging versatility.”

   
PL64 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The company also claims that the PL64 has passed the MIL-STD-810H standard to guarantee durability in industrial applications. 

Specifications listed for the PL64 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x SO-DIMM , DDR4-3200 MHz memory (up to 64 GB)
    • 2x M.2 2280 Gen 4×4 (up to 1TB)
  • Display
    • 3x HDMI 2.0 ports
    • 1x Audio jack (Line out/ Mic in/ Headphone out)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Intel (RJ45) 2.5G LAN
    • 1x Intel (RJ45) 1G LAN
    • WiFi 6E/ 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
    • 2x Antenna Jack
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1
    • 2x COM (RS232/422/485 )
  • Other Features:
    • 1x EDID reset
    • fTPM 2.0 or TPM module onboard (optional)
    • 1x Kensington lock
  • Power:
    • 1x DC-in
    • 65W adapter
  • Dimensions:
    • 199.7 x 119.7 x 33.9mm

 Further information

Asus hasn’t released any information about pricing. For more information, refer to the product page on Asus.com and the original post on FanlessTech.com.

 

