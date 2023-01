TQ-Group introduces SMARC 2.1 module based on Alder Lake-N processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Germany based TQ-Group unveiled a SMARC 2.1 embedded module compatible with multiple Intel Atom x7000E Series, Core i3 and Intel N Series processors. The TQMxE41S is a low-power module equipped with 2x 2.5GbE ETH, triple [email protected] display support, high-speed PCIe and multiple I/O interfaces.



The product page specifies that the TQMxE41S can be configured with any of the following Intel processors:

