Avalue launches 3.5” SBC with Hybrid design

Avalue launched this week a 3.5” Single Board Computer that supports both 12th Gen CPUs and Intel 13th Gen i5/i3 processors. The ECM-ADLS is also equipped with multiple peripherals including dual 2.5GbE ports and NVMe support.

Avalue indicates that “the S-series processors feature a new hybrid design that combines Performance-cores and Efficient-cores for multi-threaded performance”. The new EMC-ADLS supports the following Intel 12th/13th Gen Processors:

