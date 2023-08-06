All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Avalue launches 3.5” SBC with Hybrid design

Aug 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 90 views

Avalue launched this week a 3.5” Single Board Computer that supports both 12th Gen CPUs and Intel 13th Gen i5/i3 processors. The ECM-ADLS is also equipped with multiple peripherals including dual 2.5GbE ports and NVMe support. 

Avalue indicates that “the S-series processors feature a new hybrid design that combines Performance-cores and Efficient-cores for multi-threaded performance”. The new EMC-ADLS supports the following Intel 12th/13th Gen Processors:

  • Celeron G6900TE — 2C/2T (0E+2P), (Up to 2.40 GHz); TDP 35W, 4M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 710 (Up to 1.30 GHz)
  • Pentium G7400TE — 2C/4T (0E+2P), (Up to 3.00 GHz); TDP 35W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 710 (Up to 1.35 GHz)
  • i3-12100TE — 4C/8T (0E+4P), (Up to 4.00 GHz); TDP 35W, 12M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 730 (Up to 1.40 GHz)
  • i5-12500TE — 6C/12T (0E+6P), (Up to 4.30 GHz); TDP 35W, 18M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (Up to 1.45 GHz)
  • i7-12700TE — 12C/20T (4E+8P), (Up to 4.60 GHz); TDP 35W, 25M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (Up to 1.50 GHz)
  • i9-12900TE — 16C/24T (8E+8P), (Up to 4.80 GHz); TDP 35W, 30M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (Up to 1.55 GHz)
  • i3-13100TE — 4C/8T (0E+4P), (Up to 4.10 GHz); TDP 35W, 12M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 730 (Up to 1.50 GHz)



ECM-ADLS Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The ECM-ADLS incorporates a single 262-pin DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM socket, accommodating up to 32GB of memory. The system boasts expansion capabilities with two M.2 slots.

 
ECM-ADLS peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The M.2 (2230) E-Key slot supports Wi-Fi modules with 2x PCIe x1 Gen 3 and USB 2.0 support, while the M.2 (2280) M-Key slot supports PCI-e x4 Gen 3 NVMe or SATA devices.

 
ECM-ADLS SBC
(click image to enlarge)

The new Avalue SBC offers various display options, including DP 1.4b (4096 x [email protected] Hz) with DP++ support, HDMI 2.0 (4096 x 23[email protected] Hz), and either LVDS or eDP (1920 x [email protected]) interfaces.

Avalue also mentions that the ECM-ADLS comes with support for popular operating systems, including Windows 11 and Linux, offering a flexible platform for diverse software applications.

Specifications listed for the ECM-ADLS include: 

  • Chipset:
    • Intel Q670E Chipset
    • Intel H610E Chipset
  • Memory:
    • Up to 32GB DDR5 4800MHz (Non ECC for Chipset Q670E & H610E)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Display:
    • 1x DP 1.4b
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 
    • 1x LVDS or 1 x eDP (default LVDS)
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888S
    • Mic-In, Line-In, Line-Out
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 4x USB 2.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485
    • 1x 8-bit GPIO
  • Other Features:
    • fTPM
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • +12V DC
  • Certifications:
    • CE
    • FCC Class B
  • Mechanical:
    • 146 x 101mm
    • 0.2kg

Further information

Avalue has not disclosed the pricing details for the ECM-ADLS product. For further information, refer to the official product announcement and the ECM-ADLS product page on their website.

