Avalue launches 3.5” SBC with Hybrid design

Avalue launches 3.5” SBC with Hybrid designAug 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 90 views
Avalue launched this week a 3.5” Single Board Computer that supports both 12th Gen CPUs and Intel 13th Gen i5/i3 processors. The ECM-ADLS is also equipped with multiple peripherals including dual 2.5GbE ports and NVMe support.
Avalue indicates that “the S-series processors feature a new hybrid design that combines Performance-cores and Efficient-cores for multi-threaded performance”. The new EMC-ADLS supports the following Intel 12th/13th Gen Processors:
- Celeron G6900TE — 2C/2T (0E+2P), (Up to 2.40 GHz); TDP 35W, 4M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 710 (Up to 1.30 GHz)
- Pentium G7400TE — 2C/4T (0E+2P), (Up to 3.00 GHz); TDP 35W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 710 (Up to 1.35 GHz)
- i3-12100TE — 4C/8T (0E+4P), (Up to 4.00 GHz); TDP 35W, 12M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 730 (Up to 1.40 GHz)
- i5-12500TE — 6C/12T (0E+6P), (Up to 4.30 GHz); TDP 35W, 18M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (Up to 1.45 GHz)
- i7-12700TE — 12C/20T (4E+8P), (Up to 4.60 GHz); TDP 35W, 25M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (Up to 1.50 GHz)
- i9-12900TE — 16C/24T (8E+8P), (Up to 4.80 GHz); TDP 35W, 30M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (Up to 1.55 GHz)
- i3-13100TE — 4C/8T (0E+4P), (Up to 4.10 GHz); TDP 35W, 12M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics 730 (Up to 1.50 GHz)