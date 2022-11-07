All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Gateway MiniPC equipped with Celeron CPU and dual GbE ports

Nov 6, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 173 views

The T8 Pro is a MiniPC featuring a 15W Celeron N5095 processor along with Intel UHD Graphics. This device provides support for up to three 4K displays, dual GbE ports, Wi-Fi 5 and a couple of USB 3.1 ports.

Similarly to the BMAX seen a couple of days ago, the T8 Pro is only available with the following 11th Gen Celeron CPU:

  •  Celeron-N5095  — 4C/4T, 2.00GHz to 2.90GHz (15W TDP), 4 MB L3 Cache; UHD Graphics Graphics (up to 750 MHz)

 
 Celeron-N5095 specs
(click image to enlarge)

The T8 Pro is only offered with 8GB of DDR4, however it supports up to 16GB RAM. The device can be configured with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage.  

Unlike the BMAX B3 Plus, the T8 Pro can handle three simultaneous displays (4K @60Hz resolution) via HDMI 2.0 ports. Another difference noticed is the missing MicroSD card reader slot or the 2.5” SATA drive. 

  
T8 Pro Mini PC
(click image to enlarge)

This Mini-PC also features two Gigabit Ethernet ports and it’s enabled with Wi-Fi 5/Bluetooth 4.2. According to the product page, the T8 Pro ships with Windows 11. 

T8 Pro peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the T8 Pro include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM
    • Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • Dual-band Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a, b/g, n, ac)
    • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Display/Audio:
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 3x USB 3.1
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
  • Software:
    • Windows 11
  • Dimensions:
    • 89.4 x 89.4 x 43.5mm

 Further information

As reported by AndroidPC.es, the T8Pro with 128GB of SSD storage is available for $144.69 while the variant with 256GB storage is listed for $149.70. The same device with 1TB in storage costs around $193.98. See the product page on AliExpress.com for more info. 

