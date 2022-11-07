Gateway MiniPC equipped with Celeron CPU and dual GbE ports

Gateway MiniPC equipped with Celeron CPU and dual GbE portsNov 6, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 173 views
The T8 Pro is a MiniPC featuring a 15W Celeron N5095 processor along with Intel UHD Graphics. This device provides support for up to three 4K displays, dual GbE ports, Wi-Fi 5 and a couple of USB 3.1 ports.
Similarly to the BMAX seen a couple of days ago, the T8 Pro is only available with the following 11th Gen Celeron CPU:
- Celeron-N5095 — 4C/4T, 2.00GHz to 2.90GHz (15W TDP), 4 MB L3 Cache; UHD Graphics Graphics (up to 750 MHz)