Gateway MiniPC equipped with Celeron CPU and dual GbE ports

The T8 Pro is a MiniPC featuring a 15W Celeron N5095 processor along with Intel UHD Graphics. This device provides support for up to three 4K displays, dual GbE ports, Wi-Fi 5 and a couple of USB 3.1 ports.

Similarly to the BMAX seen a couple of days ago, the T8 Pro is only available with the following 11th Gen Celeron CPU:

