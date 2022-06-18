Ibase launches 3.5-inch SBC with Tiger Lake H CPUs, quad-displays and dual GbE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ibase released a 3.5” single board computer (SBC) that is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors (Tiger Lake H). The high performance IB956 SBC has quad-displays, dual GbE ports and dual SATA III.

Ibase’s new SBCs offer support for three models of Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake “H” processor:

