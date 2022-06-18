Ibase launches 3.5-inch SBC with Tiger Lake H CPUs, quad-displays and dual GbE

Ibase launches 3.5-inch SBC with Tiger Lake H CPUs, quad-displays and dual GbEJun 17, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 258 views
Ibase released a 3.5” single board computer (SBC) that is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors (Tiger Lake H). The high performance IB956 SBC has quad-displays, dual GbE ports and dual SATA III.
Ibase’s new SBCs offer support for three models of Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake “H” processor:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Core i7-11850HE — eight-core with 2.10GHz (35W) up to 4.70GHz Turbo; Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel Processors
- Core i5-11500HE — six-core with 2.10GHz (35W) up to 4.50GHz Turbo; Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel Processors
- Core i3-11100HE — four-core with 1.90GHz (35W) up to 4.40GHz Turbo; Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel Processors
- Celeron 6600HE— dual-core – with base frequency 2.60 GHz (35W); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel Processors