Ibase launches 3.5-inch SBC with Tiger Lake H CPUs, quad-displays and dual GbE

Jun 17, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 258 views

Ibase released a 3.5” single board computer (SBC) that is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors (Tiger Lake H). The high performance IB956 SBC has quad-displays, dual GbE ports and dual SATA III.

Ibase’s new SBCs offer support for three models of Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake “H” processor:

  • Core i7-11850HE — eight-core with 2.10GHz (35W) up to 4.70GHz Turbo; Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel Processors
  • Core i5-11500HE — six-core with 2.10GHz (35W) up to 4.50GHz Turbo; Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel Processors
  • Core i3-11100HE — four-core with 1.90GHz (35W) up to 4.40GHz Turbo; Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel Processors
  • Celeron 6600HE— dual-core – with base frequency 2.60 GHz (35W); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel Processors


Ibase IB956 SBC
(click image to enlarge)

Last year, Ibase released the IB953 which is a 3.5” SBC that implements the Tiger Lake “E” CPU models instead. The processors offered by IB956 have much higher base and Turbo frequency than the previous IB953. The IB956 supports less RAM (up to 32GB) compared to the IB953 (up to 64GB).

IBASE IB956 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Like the IB953, the new IB956 supports up to four simultaneous displays by combining three DisplayPorts and a 24-bit LVDS.

For storage, The IB956 supplies two SATA III interfaces, one M.2 M-Key which supports NVMe with PCI-E(4x) and one M.2 E-Key for Wireless LAN/Bluetooth cards.

Other features include up to six USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 (via pin header), two serial ports, TPM 2.0 and DIO. The company also provides an optional heatsink with fan and heat spreader on the bottom layer. 

IB956 CPU and heatsink
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the IB956 single board computer include:

  • Processor System:
    • 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11850HE (up to 4.70 GHz)
    • 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11500HE (up to 4.50 GHz)
    • 11th Gen Intel Core i3-11100HE (up to 4.40 GHz)
    • Intel Celeron-6600HE
  • Chipset:
    • B956AF series: Intel QM580E
    • IB956EF series: Intel HM570E
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x  DDR4 SO-DIMM (up to 32GB)
    • 2x SATA III
  • Display/Audio:
    • 3x DisplayPort (1.4) (DP connector + Type-C connector)
    • 24-bit Dual channel LVDS
    • 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor Built-in HD audio controller 
    • Realtek ALC888S
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 (E-Key, type:2230, supports CNVi)
    • 1x M.2 (M-Key, type:2280, supports NVMe with PCI-E(4x)
  • Networking:
    • 2x Ethernet LAN RJ45 ports 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0 via pin header
    • 6x USB3.1 (QM580E)
    • 4x USB3.1, 2x USB3.1 (HM570E)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232/422/485
    • 1x RS232
    • Digital I/O (+12 to +24V DC-in)
  • Other Features:
    • TPM (2.0)
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 
    • Linux Ubuntu 
  • Power:
    • +12V to 24V DC , 5.82A
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 102mm x 147mm

 Further information

No pricing or availability details were provided for the Ibase IB956. Refer to Ibase’s product page for further info.

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

