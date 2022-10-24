All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MiniPC features numerous 12th Gen Intel processors

Oct 23, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 227 views

AAEON released today the new BOXER-6645-ADS which is a fanless MiniPC that integrates various 12th Gen Intel processors along with Iris Xe Graphics. This MiniPC is equipped with 4x GbE ports, 8x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 2x SATA III interfaces and up to 64GB of DDR5.

The chipset found on this MiniPC is the Intel H610E/Q670E. Some of the CPUs supported by the BOXER-6645-ADS are the following:

  • i9-12900E — 16C (8P+8E), Up to 5.00GHz (65W), 14MB L2 Cache; UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.55 GHz)
  • i7-12700E12C (8P+4E), Up to 4.80GHz (65W), 12MB L2 Cache; UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.50 GHz)
  • i5-12500E6C (6P), Up to 4.50GHz (65W), 7.5MB L2 Cache; UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.45 GHz)
  • i3-12100E4C (4P), Up to 4.30GHz (60W), 12MB Smart Cache; UHD Graphics 730 (up to 1.40 GHz)
  • Celeron G6900E 2C (2P), Up to 3.0GHz (46W), 2.5MB L2 Cache; UHD Graphics 710 (up to 1.30 GHz)


BOXER-6645-ADS back
(click image to enlarge)

The memory interface supports dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM (up to 64GB). For storage, there are two SATA III ports and one M.2 2280 M key for NVMe SSD devices.  

For wireless connectivity, this MiniPC provides one M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-FI and a M.2 3052 B-key for 4G/5G support. Ethernet is also supported via three 1GbE RJ45 ports and one 2.5Gbe RJ45 port.

       
BOXER-6645-ADS front
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the BOXER-6645-ADS  include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz 
    • 1x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe
    • 2x 2.5 inch SATA 3.0 (A2 model supports RAID 0/1)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4/5.0GHz Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN ports
    • 3x 1GbE LAN ports
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 1.4b 
    • 2x DisplayPort 1.4a
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key (Wi-Fi module)
    • 1x M.2 3052 B-Key (4G/5G module)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 (5Gbps, A1 model) 
    • 8x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps, A2 model)
    • 4x USB 2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 8x DIO
    • 6x DB-9 for RS-232/422/485
    • 6x SMA Antenna Hole
    • 2x LED indicators
  • Software:
    • Win 10, Win 11
    • Ubuntu 21.04
  • Power:
    • 12-24V DC 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 264 x 80.92 x 186.2mm

 Further information

AAEON didn’t provide details regarding pricing or availability. Refer to the product page for more information. 

