MiniPC features numerous 12th Gen Intel processors

AAEON released today the new BOXER-6645-ADS which is a fanless MiniPC that integrates various 12th Gen Intel processors along with Iris Xe Graphics. This MiniPC is equipped with 4x GbE ports, 8x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 2x SATA III interfaces and up to 64GB of DDR5.

The chipset found on this MiniPC is the Intel H610E/Q670E. Some of the CPUs supported by the BOXER-6645-ADS are the following:

