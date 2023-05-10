Elkhart Lake SoC powers Pico-ITX board with 2.5 GbE LAN port

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICP Germany just launched a high-performance Single Board Computer based on Intel Celeron processors. The HYPER-EHL board offers numerous serial ports and it can support up to two simultaneous displays via HDMI and iDPM.

The datasheet describes that the HYPER-EHL comes with 4GB LPDDR4x memory by default, but it can be configured with up to 8GB if necessary. The new SBC supports the following two Intel Celeron CPUs:

