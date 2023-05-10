All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Elkhart Lake SoC powers Pico-ITX board with 2.5 GbE LAN port

May 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 60 views

ICP Germany just launched a high-performance Single Board Computer based on Intel Celeron processors. The HYPER-EHL board offers numerous serial ports and it can support up to two simultaneous displays via HDMI and iDPM.

The datasheet describes that the HYPER-EHL comes with 4GB LPDDR4x memory by default, but it can be configured with up to 8GB if necessary. The new SBC supports the following two Intel Celeron CPUs:

  • Celeron-J6412 —  4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz)
  • Celeron-N6210 —  2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz)


HYPER-EHL block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The display interface consists of one HDMI port with 4096 x 2160 @30Hz resolution and a iDPM connector to allow users to add LVDS, eDP or VGA displays. For storage, the Hyper-EHL comes with a iSATA slot and a M.2 slot with M Key. 


HYPER-EHL peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

ICP expects that this SBC can be used in applications related to machine control, traffic engineering, display systems and industrial automation.


HYPER-EHL single board computer
(click image to enlarge)

The package order appears to include the SBC, 1x iSATA cable and 1x Quick Installation Guide. The company is also selling various PCIe x4 cards compatible with the HYPER-EHL.

Specification listed for the HYPER-EHL:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • LPDDR4x-3200 MHz (up to 8GB)
    • 1x iSATA slot (6Gb/s)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1 x HDMI 1.4
    • 1 x iDPM 3040 slot 
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M Key 2242 (PCIe x2)
    • 1x PCIe x4 slot (PCIe Gen3 x4)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232/422/485 (1×9 pin)
    • 1x SMBus (1×4 pin)
    • 1x 8-bit DIO (1×10 pin)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gb/s)
    • 2x USB 2.0 (2×4 pin)
  • BIOS:
    • AMI UEFI BIOS
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
    • Watchdog Timer
  • Power:
    • 12V DC input
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 60℃
  • Certification:
    • CE/FCC
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 72mm
    • 250g

Further information

The HYPER-EHL costs 294,00€, although customers are required to sign in to see the price. The product page can be found on ICP-deutchland.de.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

