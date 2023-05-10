Elkhart Lake SoC powers Pico-ITX board with 2.5 GbE LAN port

Elkhart Lake SoC powers Pico-ITX board with 2.5 GbE LAN portMay 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 60 views
ICP Germany just launched a high-performance Single Board Computer based on Intel Celeron processors. The HYPER-EHL board offers numerous serial ports and it can support up to two simultaneous displays via HDMI and iDPM.
The datasheet describes that the HYPER-EHL comes with 4GB LPDDR4x memory by default, but it can be configured with up to 8GB if necessary. The new SBC supports the following two Intel Celeron CPUs:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz)
- Celeron-N6210 — 2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP) and Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz)