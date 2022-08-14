All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
LattePanda 3 Delta SBC combines 11th Gen Celeron and ATmega32U4 MCU

Aug 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 181 views

DFRobot launched the LattePanda 3 Delta SBC a couple days ago. This latest version comes with a 11th Gen N5105 quad-core processor and Microchip’s ATMEGA32U4 as a coprocessor. The device offers 8GB of RAM, triple displays, one GbE LAN port, Wi-Fi/BLE support and access to many other peripherals.

The LattePanda 3 Delta features Intel’s 11th generation N5105 processor (4C/4T) which has a base frequency of 2.0GHz and a maximum frequency of 2.9GHz. The SBC also accommodates an Arduino compatible ATmega32U4-MU with access to GPIOs via pin headers.

LattePanda 3 Delta
(click image to enlarge)

This SBC supports two 4K displays via HDMI 2.0b and one DP 1.4 interface via USB Type-C. Additionally, there is a 30-pin eDP connector with up to 1920×1080 resolution. For connectivity, there is access to one GbE LAN port, support for Bluetooth 5.3 and dual band Wi-Fi.


LattePanda 3 Delta pinout front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The SBC relies on 64GB of eMMC 5.1 for storage and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The expansion slots consist of a M.2 M Key 2280 slot (supports NVMe SSD) and a M.2 B Key (supports USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SATA, SIM, SATA).


LattePanda 3 Delta peripherals back (left) and front (right)
(click images to enlarge)

According to the product page, the  LattePanda 3 Delta supports Windows 10, Windows 11 and Linux. The Wiki shows how to set up the device for the first time and it can be found here

Specifications listed for the LattePanda 3 Delta SBC include:

  • Processor System:
    • Intel Celeron N5105 with 4-Cores/4-Threads, 10W TDP (up to 2.9GHz)
    • 4MB L3 Cache
    • Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Intel
    • ATMEGA32U4 co-processor
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB LPDDR4 2933MHz
    • 64GB eMMC
    • 1 x SATA3 6Gb/s connector
    • 1x M.2 2242 SATA Slot (PCI-E 3.0 x2 and SATA)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x optional HDMI 2.0b (4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x DP1.4 (4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x eDP (1920×1080)
    • 1x Headphone jack (audio + mic)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN ports 
    • 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M Key, PCIe 3.0 2x (supports NVMe SSD) 
    • 1x M.2 B Key, PCIe 3.0 1x (supports USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SATA, SIM)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A
    • 1x USB Type C
    • 1x USB 2.0 Pin Header
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x SPI, 1x I2C, 1x UART
    • 1x 4-Pin RS232 Header
    • 12x Analog Inputs
    • 23x Digital In/Out (7 PWM)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x 4-pin Fan header
    • 1x 4-Pin Header (Power and Switch)
  • Power:
    • 1x 2-pin 12V DC-IN
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 75°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 125 x 78 x 16mm

Further information

The LattePanda 3 Delta is available for $279 on DFRobot’s online store. The product can also be found on Farnell’s website for around £208.20. For addition information, refer to the official product page of the LattePanda 3 Delta. 

