LattePanda 3 Delta SBC combines 11th Gen Celeron and ATmega32U4 MCU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

DFRobot launched the LattePanda 3 Delta SBC a couple days ago. This latest version comes with a 11th Gen N5105 quad-core processor and Microchip’s ATMEGA32U4 as a coprocessor. The device offers 8GB of RAM, triple displays, one GbE LAN port, Wi-Fi/BLE support and access to many other peripherals.



The LattePanda 3 Delta features Intel’s 11th generation N5105 processor (4C/4T) which has a base frequency of 2.0GHz and a maximum frequency of 2.9GHz. The SBC also accommodates an Arduino compatible ATmega32U4-MU with access to GPIOs via pin headers.