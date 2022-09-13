All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Fanless Mini-PC features up to 4x 2.5GbE LAN ports and Elkhart Lake processor

Sep 12, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 389 views

The NX6412-4L is a Mini-PC equipped with Intel’s Elkhart Lake Celeron J5412 processor developed by Maxtang. This fanless mini-PC offers flexible connectivity including up to four 2.5GbE LAN ports, Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth connectivity and a slot for SIM cards.

The processor found on the NX6412-4L is the Elkhart Lake J6412 processor which has been featured in other similar router mini-PCs (i.e., Topton X6, Fitlet3). 

  • Celeron-J6412  — 4C/4T, 2.00 – 2.60 GHz (10W), 1.5 MB L2 Cache ; Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz)


NX6412-4L Mini-PC
The memory system only supports a single SODIMM DDR4 up to 32GB. For storage the device provides an M.2 expansion slot for SSD and an optional 2.5” SATA drive.  

For high-speed communication, the NX6412-4L features four 2.5GbE LAN ports and also two Wi-Fi antennas located in the front of the device. There is also a SIM slot located on one side of the device.

 

The display interface combines two HDMI ports. The resolution supported it’s unspecified, but according to the J6412 specs the chipset can handle up to triple displays with [email protected] resolution.

NX6412-4L specs
Other I/O ports featured are two USB 3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 located in the front of the device and one COM port located next to the 12V jack. The device measures about 127 x 127x 37mm and it’s VESA mount compatible.

Specifications listed for the NX6412-4L include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Single SO-DIMM DDR4 (up to 32GB)
    • 1x M.2 2242/2280 SSD
    • 1x 2.5” SATA
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0
  • Connectivity:
    • 4x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports 
    • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
    • 1x SIM slot
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2
    • 2x USB 2.0 
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x COM port
  • Power:
    • 12V DC-in
  • Dimensions:
    • 127 x 127x 37mm

 Further information

The company hasn’t released details related to pricing and availability.  This article will be updated when the NX6412-4L is officially launched. See the Maxtang’s product page for more information. 

