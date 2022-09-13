Fanless Mini-PC features up to 4x 2.5GbE LAN ports and Elkhart Lake processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The NX6412-4L is a Mini-PC equipped with Intel’s Elkhart Lake Celeron J5412 processor developed by Maxtang. This fanless mini-PC offers flexible connectivity including up to four 2.5GbE LAN ports, Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth connectivity and a slot for SIM cards.



The processor found on the NX6412-4L is the Elkhart Lake J6412 processor which has been featured in other similar router mini-PCs (i.e., Topton X6, Fitlet3).

