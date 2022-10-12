ODROID SBCs pack Intel Jasper Lake processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Hardkernel recently introduced the ODROID-H3 and H3+ SBCs as successors of the ODROID-H2+ board released a couple years ago. These boards support up to 64GB RAM, dual 4K displays, dual 2.5 GbE ports and flexible storage interfaces.

The 10 nm Intel processors found on the H3 and the H3+ have the following features:

Celeron N5105 — 4C/4T, 2.0GHz – 2.9GHz (10W), 4M L3 Cache; UHD Graphics (up to 900 MHz)

Pentium Silver N6005 — 4C/4T, 2.0GHz – 3.3GHz (10W), 4M L3 Cache; UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz)

According to Hardkernel’s wiki, both boards support up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 (up to 32GB per slot), one M.2 socket for NVMe storage, two SATA 3.0 ports (6.0GB/s), and one eMMC socket.