ODROID SBCs pack Intel Jasper Lake processors

Oct 12, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 292 views

Hardkernel recently introduced the ODROID-H3 and H3+ SBCs as successors of the ODROID-H2+ board released a couple years ago. These boards support up to 64GB RAM, dual 4K displays, dual 2.5 GbE ports and flexible storage interfaces.

The 10 nm Intel processors found on the H3 and the H3+ have the following features:

  • Celeron N5105— 4C/4T, 2.0GHz – 2.9GHz (10W), 4M L3 Cache; UHD Graphics (up to 900 MHz)
  • Pentium Silver N6005 — 4C/4T, 2.0GHz – 3.3GHz (10W), 4M L3 Cache; UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz)

According to Hardkernel’s wiki, both boards support up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 (up to 32GB per slot), one M.2 socket for NVMe storage, two SATA 3.0 ports (6.0GB/s), and one eMMC socket. 


H3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The display interface provides one DisplayPort 1.2 and one HDMI 2.0 for simultaneous displays. Both ports support [email protected] resolution. There is a 3.5mm audio jack, but the DP and the HDMI port seem to have audio output as well according to the ODROIDforum. 

The networking interface features dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports stacked over two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports as shown in the image below.


ODROIDH3 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Both boards feature a DC power jack supporting up to 60W (14V-20V). It’s recommended to use a 19V/7A DC power adapter if two 3.5” HDDs are used. If not, a 15V/4A DC power adapter might be sufficient. 

The company also mentioned that the H2 series cases and the ODROIDH-series Net card are compatible with these new two boards. For reference, both boards seem to measure 110 x 110 xx 47mm. 

       
Stock fan (left) and Noctua Fan (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Hardkernel also provided benchmarks and a detailed table comparing the previous ODROID-H2+ along with the H3 and H3+ models. Additionally, the company provided a gaming emulation demo which is located at the end of this article.

         
Benchmarks (left) and comparison table (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The company mentioned the following regarding availability, “ Since Intel doesn’t guarantee the period of availability, we can’t say about the longevity of the H3 series. Perhaps we can only supply the H3 series for 2-3 years in the worst case. However, we will always do our best to maintain mechanical and electrical compatibility when Intel’s next-generation low-power processors are released. We believe that this method enables long-term supply in other ways.“

ODROID H3 demo
Further information

The ODROID-H3 is available for $129 while the H3+ model is listed for $165. Power adapters don’t seem to be included. For additional information refer to the ODROID Wiki, the ODROID forum and the CNX article.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

