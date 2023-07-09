All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
CTL Chromeboxes feature Alder Lake and Raptor CPUs

Jul 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 92 views

The CBx3 and CBx3-7 are two compact devices based on a Celeron processor from the 7000 Series and an i7-1355U 13th Gen processor respectively. These compact devices offer an array of features including Gigabit ethernet, Wi-Fi6E/BT5.3, dual HDMI ports, etc.

As mentioned above, the CBx3 Chromebox is equipped with a Celeron P7305 processor while the CBx3-7 is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with the following features:

  • i7-1355U — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (3.70GHz – 5.00GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, 12-55W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
  • Celeron P7305 — 5C/5T (1P+ 4E), Up to 1.9GHz; 8 MB Smart Cache, 12-55W TDP; Intel UHD Graphics 12th Gen (up to 1.10 GHz)


CBx3 features
The CBx3 features 4GB DDR4x-3200 SDRAM, while the CBx3-7 comes with 8GB DDR4x-3200 SDRAM. They both include 256GB NVMe storage and a MicroSD card for expansion storage. The product brief also mentions that the users “can upgrade the RAM and storage to fit their needs”


CBx3-7 Chromebox
Display options are flexible with two HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing for dual display setups, and a USB Type-C Gen2 port for versatile connectivity.

CTL also mentions the customers will get “Google AUE until June 2031 and a CTL depot warranty of one year.

Specifications listed for these CTL Chromeboxes include:

  • Memory/Storage: 
    • 4GB DDR4x-3200 SDRAM (CBx3)
    • 8GB DDR4x-3200 SDRAM (CBx3-7)
    • 256GB NVMe
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x USB Type-C Gen2
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45
    • Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2
    • 1x USB Type-C Gen2
  • Power: 
    • DC power jack
  • OS:
    • ChromeOS
  • Mechanical: 
    • 5.83’’ x 5.85’’ x 1.62’’
    • 3.0 lbs

Further information

The CBx3 regular price is $386.00 but it appears that it can be preordered for $309.00. Similarly, the regular price of the CBx3-7 is $999.00 but it can be preordered for $799.00. The Company is also selling 2-in-1 workstations that include these Chromebooks, CTL monitors (22″/24″/27″), a keyboard and a mouse. Pre-orders are expected to ship this Summer 2023.

