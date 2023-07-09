CTL Chromeboxes feature Alder Lake and Raptor CPUs

CTL Chromeboxes feature Alder Lake and Raptor CPUsJul 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 92 views
The CBx3 and CBx3-7 are two compact devices based on a Celeron processor from the 7000 Series and an i7-1355U 13th Gen processor respectively. These compact devices offer an array of features including Gigabit ethernet, Wi-Fi6E/BT5.3, dual HDMI ports, etc.
As mentioned above, the CBx3 Chromebox is equipped with a Celeron P7305 processor while the CBx3-7 is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with the following features:
- i7-1355U — 10C/12T (2P+ 8E), (3.70GHz – 5.00GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, 12-55W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.30 GHz)
- Celeron P7305 — 5C/5T (1P+ 4E), Up to 1.9GHz; 8 MB Smart Cache, 12-55W TDP; Intel UHD Graphics 12th Gen (up to 1.10 GHz)