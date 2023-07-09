CTL Chromeboxes feature Alder Lake and Raptor CPUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The CBx3 and CBx3-7 are two compact devices based on a Celeron processor from the 7000 Series and an i7-1355U 13th Gen processor respectively. These compact devices offer an array of features including Gigabit ethernet, Wi-Fi6E/BT5.3, dual HDMI ports, etc.



As mentioned above, the CBx3 Chromebox is equipped with a Celeron P7305 processor while the CBx3-7 is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with the following features:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

