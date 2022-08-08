Bombercat is a security tool that combines an RP2020 and an ESP32 MCUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The BomberCat board by ElectronicCats is a device powered by an RP2040 chip and a ESP32 microcontroller. According to the company, this security tool supports NFC technology and magnetic stripe technology. Moreover, the board was specially created to audit, read or emulate magnetic stripes and NFC cards.

According to the product page, the RP2040 chip found on this board interfaces with a PN7150 which is a new generation NFC chip. The ESP32 module can be seen located in the back of the board. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities are enabled by the ESP32-WROOM-32 which according to its datasheet has a maximum frequency of 240MHz.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The company also mentioned that the ESP32 co-processor comes with WiFiNINA firmware to allow Wi-Fi connections to be used with HTTP or MQTT protocols to allow relay and spoofing attacks to be tested over far distances or via web servers.