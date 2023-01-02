Open source ESP32 module supports 5G and GPS connectivity

Open source ESP32 module supports 5G and GPS connectivityJan 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 377 views
The Walter is an upcoming embedded device equipped with the ESP32-S3 microcontroller along with a GM02SP module for NB-IoT, LTE-M and GPS protocols. The board will also be CE and FCC certified to accelerate customers’ product development.
The ESP32-S3 has been seen in various different products last year, for example, the Bee Motion S3, the T-SIMCAM, the Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3, etc.)
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 2MB PSRAM (Quad SPI), 16MB Flash memory (Quad SPI)