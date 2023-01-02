Open source ESP32 module supports 5G and GPS connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Walter is an upcoming embedded device equipped with the ESP32-S3 microcontroller along with a GM02SP module for NB-IoT, LTE-M and GPS protocols. The board will also be CE and FCC certified to accelerate customers’ product development.

The ESP32-S3 has been seen in various different products last year, for example, the Bee Motion S3, the T-SIMCAM, the Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3, etc.)

