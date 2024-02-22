All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4: A $5.99 Development Board Featuring a 96MHz RISC-V 32-bit Core

Feb 21, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 204 views

“Waveshare recently introduced the ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4, a compact and versatile microcontroller development board equipped with essential connectivity features like Zigbee, Thread, and Bluetooth. Ideal for various applications including smart homes and other IoT projects.

The board, centered around the ESP32-H2-MINI-1 module, features a RISC-V 32-bit single-core processor with a clock speed of up to 96MHz. It is equipped with 320KB ROM, 128KB HP SRAM, 4KB LP SRAM, and 4MB of Flash memory, providing a balanced blend of processing power and memory capacity.

   
ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4 top and bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The product page details that the board supports low-power Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4, including Zigbee 3.0 and Thread, features comparable to the recently introduced SparkFun Thing Plus development board, which also has a similar form factor and wireless capabilities.

Featuring a Type-C connector, the board enables easy connectivity and includes onboard CH343 and CH334 chips for simultaneous USB and UART development through the Type-C interface. As depicted in the image below, it offers up to 27x GPIOs and 5x ADC channels, along with Fast SPI and other functionalities.


ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4 pinout & interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The Wiki page indicates that the pinout of this board is compatible with the ESP32-H2-DevKitM-1 development board from Espressif Systems, enhancing its compatibility and expandability for easy integration with various peripheral modules. 

Moreover, it’s also offered with castellated pins to facilitate direct soldering to carrier boards, increasing its versatility for custom projects.


ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4 wireless capabilities
(click image to enlarge)

Waveshare also offers a Getting Started guide for interfacing this board with Visual Studio Code, utilizing the Espressif IDF plugin for streamlined development.

Further information

The ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4 is priced at $5.99 for the version with castellated pins, and $6.99 for the variant with soldered headers.

