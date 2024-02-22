ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4: A $5.99 Development Board Featuring a 96MHz RISC-V 32-bit Core

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

“Waveshare recently introduced the ESP32-H2-DEV-KIT-N4, a compact and versatile microcontroller development board equipped with essential connectivity features like Zigbee, Thread, and Bluetooth. Ideal for various applications including smart homes and other IoT projects.

The board, centered around the ESP32-H2-MINI-1 module, features a RISC-V 32-bit single-core processor with a clock speed of up to 96MHz. It is equipped with 320KB ROM, 128KB HP SRAM, 4KB LP SRAM, and 4MB of Flash memory, providing a balanced blend of processing power and memory capacity.