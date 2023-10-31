All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Cost effective ESP32 board equipped with SiP module

Oct 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views

The ESP32-PICO-KIT-1 development board from Espressif Systems is built around a System-in-Package module which encompasses extensive Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Along with a variety of pins for versatile connectivity, the board also features a 3D antenna for compact wireless applications.

According to the datasheet, the board incorporates the ESP32-PICO-V3, a comprehensive System-in-Package module that provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.


ESP32-PICO-KIT-1 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This integration includes a 40 MHz crystal oscillator, 4 MB of flash memory, filter capacitors, and an RF matching network, components that would typically require separate installation. This streamlined approach not only simplifies the setup but also enhances the module’s overall efficiency and functionality.

All the pins of the ESP32-PICO-V3 are connected to the pin headers, offering compatibility with various interfaces such as PWM, ADC, DAC, I2C, I2S, and SPI.


ESP32-PICO-KIT-1 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The board also features a CP2102N single-chip USB-to-UART bridge, facilitating communication between the microcontroller and a computer via USB, and supporting data transfer rates of up to 3 Mbps.


ESP32-PICO-KIT-1  layout
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the ESP32-PICO-KIT-1 include:

  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V4.2 BR/EDR
    • 3D antenna
  • I/O Interface:
    • 36× pins
  • USB:
    • 1x Micro USB port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Status LED
    • 1x Boot button, 1x Reset button
    • USB-UART bridge
  • Power:
    • 1x Battery connector
    • 5V to 3.3V LDO
  • Mechanical:
    • 47 x 20.30mm

Further information

The ESP32-PICO-KIT-1 is advertised for $10.00 on Mouser, but they are expected to be available at the end of December 2023.

