Cost effective ESP32 board equipped with SiP module

Cost effective ESP32 board equipped with SiP moduleOct 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views
The ESP32-PICO-KIT-1 development board from Espressif Systems is built around a System-in-Package module which encompasses extensive Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Along with a variety of pins for versatile connectivity, the board also features a 3D antenna for compact wireless applications.
According to the datasheet, the board incorporates the ESP32-PICO-V3, a comprehensive System-in-Package module that provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.
- ESP32-PICO-V3 — Dual-core Xtensa LX6 (up to 240 MHz)