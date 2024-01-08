Affordable $12.99 ESP32-S3 Gizmo with Compact USB Flash Drive Form-Factor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Waveshare ESP32-S3 GEEK, designed as a compact and versatile embedded device, caters to both developers and hobbyists with its USB Flash drive form factor. Enhancing its functionality, this innovative gadget features a small yet interactive 1.14-inch LCD display, adding a visual component to its array of capabilities.

At its core, the ESP32-S3 GEEK Board boasts the ESP32-S3R2 chip with a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor, capable of 240 MHz It’s equipped with 512KB SRAM, 384KB ROM, 2MB PSRAM, and 16MB Flash memory.