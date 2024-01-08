All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Affordable $12.99 ESP32-S3 Gizmo with Compact USB Flash Drive Form-Factor

Jan 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 398 views

The Waveshare ESP32-S3 GEEK, designed as a compact and versatile embedded device, caters to both developers and hobbyists with its USB Flash drive form factor. Enhancing its functionality, this innovative gadget features a small yet interactive 1.14-inch LCD display, adding a visual component to its array of capabilities.

At its core, the ESP32-S3 GEEK Board boasts the ESP32-S3R2 chip with a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor, capable of 240 MHz It’s equipped with 512KB SRAM, 384KB ROM, 2MB PSRAM, and 16MB Flash memory.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Waveshare ESP32-S3 GEEK dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The standout feature of this product is its 1.14-inch IPS LCD display, presenting 240×135 pixels in 65K colors. The board supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE, suitable for various IoT applications.

The board includes a USB-A interface, UART port, GPIO header, and I2C port for enhanced interfacing capabilities.. Additionally, a MicroSD card slot is available for expanded storage as shown below.

   
Waveshare ESP32-S3 GEEK interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Waveshare highlights that this device ideal for creating wireless USB flash drives and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth dongles, showcasing its versatility. Furthermore, the ESP32-S3 GEEK serves as an ideal educational tool, providing a hands-on platform for learning programming and electronics.

 

The board is primarily developed in a Windows environment using ESP-IDF, and it’s recommended to use the VSCode plugin for a seamless development experience. The Getting Started guide for this product can be found on the Waveshare Wiki pages.


Waveshare ESP32-S3 GEEK main features
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Waveshare ESP32S3-GEEK include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1.14” LCD display
  • Connectivity:
    • Onboard antenna
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi / Bluetooth LE 5
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 3-pin UART port
    • 3-pin GPIO header
    • 4-pin I2C port
    • 1x Boot button
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-A
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 50℃
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-A)
  • Mechanical:
    • 61 x 24.50 x 9.0mm

Further information

The Waveshare ESP32-S3 GEEK Development Board is listed for $12.99 on the Waveshare online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...