RISC-V based ESP32-C3 DevKit supports Rust

Jul 21, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 471 views

The ESP32-C3-DevKit-RUST-1 is a development board that features the RISC-V architecture through the single-core ESP32-C3 System-on-Chip (SoC). In addition to wireless connectivity, this dev kit offers a 6-DoF IMU, a Li-Ion battery charger and it can be programmed with Rust.

The RISC-V based processor found on this board has been seen recently in other platforms, i.e. the XIAO ESP32C3 and the ICE-V Wireless. For reference, the processor used is a 32-bit RISC-V single core processor with a maximum frequency of 160MHz. 

ESP32-C3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

As in the other ESP32 boards, this development kit is enabled with IEEE 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth Mesh.  


ESP32-C3-DevKit-RUST-1 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The device provides twenty-two programmable GPIOs supporting three SPI, two UART, one I2S, one I2C, and up to six 12-bit ADCs. Other peripherals featured on this board are a 6-DoF IMU, an onboard battery charging circuit, a temperature/humidity sensor. According to the documentation, the IMU and the sensor module are interfaced with the I2C pins. 


ESP32-C3-DevKit-RUST-1 layout (left) and pinout (right) 
(click images to enlarge)

Unlike the similar boards previously mentioned, this one seems to support Rust. The product page links a few paid online courses developed by Ferrous Systems that seem to use the ESP32-C3-DevKit-RUST-1 as the learning platform.

Moreover, the “book” used in those courses is available for free and can be found here. For additional documentation refer to the GitHub for this kit. 

Specifications listed for the ESP32-C3-DevKit-RUST-1 include:

  • Processor System:
    • ESP32-C3 SoC, RISC-V single-core 32-bit processor (up to 160 MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 400KB SRAM
    • 384KB ROM (16KB for cache)
    • 4MB Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • IEEE 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz band support (up to 150Mbps)
    • Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth mesh (up to 2Mbps)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 22 programmable GPIOs, 6x ADCs
    • 2x UART, 1x I2C, 1x IIS, 3x SPI
    • 1x TWAI
    • 2× 54-bit general-purpose timers, 3× watchdog timers
    • 1× 52-bit system timer
  • Other Features:
    • 1x 6-DoF IMU (ICM-42670-P)
    • 1x temperature sensor, 1x humidity sensor (SHTC3)
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
    • LED PWM controller
    • Battery connector
  • Security:
    • AES-128/256, Hash, RSA, HMAC support
    • Digital signature, Secure boot
  • Power:
    • 5V (USB Type-C)
    • Deep-sleep 5uA consumption
  • Dimensions:
    • 63.5 x 22.86mm

Further information

The ESP32-C3-DevKit-RUST-1 was seen on Mouser’s website for around $21. 

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

