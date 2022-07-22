RISC-V based ESP32-C3 DevKit supports Rust

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The ESP32-C3-DevKit-RUST-1 is a development board that features the RISC-V architecture through the single-core ESP32-C3 System-on-Chip (SoC). In addition to wireless connectivity, this dev kit offers a 6-DoF IMU, a Li-Ion battery charger and it can be programmed with Rust.

The RISC-V based processor found on this board has been seen recently in other platforms, i.e. the XIAO ESP32C3 and the ICE-V Wireless. For reference, the processor used is a 32-bit RISC-V single core processor with a maximum frequency of 160MHz.