IoTFi 2G/4G development board incorporates Raspberry Pi RP2040 and ESP32 MCUs

The IoTFi is a development board designed for embedded applications that require 2G or 4G support. The device combines the RP2040 chip to handle user applications and the ESP32 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The 2G model starts at ~$47 and the 4G variant ships for $114. The IoTFi was recently launched on Kickstarter and it has already achieved its funding goal.

As previously mentioned, the RP2040 consists of two Arm Cortex-M0+ processors (up to 133MHz) and the ESP32-C3-32S that features a 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor (up to 160MHz). The ESP32-C3-32S also supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (up to 150Mbps, 1T1R mode data). The datasheet for the ESP32-C3-32S mentions that the chip supports BLE 5.0 (125Kbps – 2Mbps), however, the Kickstarter page states that the IotFi board has inbuilt Bluetooth 2.0.

IoTFi front interfaces (click image to enlarge) 2G connectivity is achieved through the SIM868 module (up to 85.6Kbps), while 4G is obtained with the SIM7600G module (up to 10Mbps). The SIM868 supports GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou satellite navigation (GNSS). Unlike the SIM868, the SIM868 supports GNSS as well as multiband LTE/GNS. Both chips come in a LCC+LGA package and both are produced by SimCom Wireless.

IoTFi rear interfaces (click image to enlarge) Other features include a 1.14” LCD, an IPEX/U.FL antenna connectors, an accelerometer module, a 3.5mm audio jack and a type-C connector used for data transferring and power delivery.

IoTFi demo (click images to enlarge) The IoTFi supports popular embedded programming languages such as C/C++, Python and Arduino. The Kickstarter page mentions there will be a Github repository and a Wiki for documentation, although it doesn’t seem to be available as of publication date.

Specifications listed for the IoTFi include:

Processor System: RP2040 – Dual Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133 MHz) ESP-C3-32S – 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor (up to 160MHz) 400 KB SRAM，384 KB ROM，8KB RTC SRAM

Memory/Storage RP2040 264 kB SRAM ESP-C3-32S 400 KB SRAM，384 KB ROM，8KB RTC SRAM

Display: 1.14 inch LCD (135 x 240 pixels)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 2.0 through ESP32 SoC 2G using SIM868 module 4G using SIM7600G module

USB: 1x USB type-C

Other Features: 1x SD slot 1x micro Sim slot 1x GSM antenna 1x GPS antenna 1x accelerometer 3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions: 80 x 60 mm (2G variant) 100 x 70 mm (4G variant)



The IoTFi is available on Kickstarter. The 2G variant costs around ~$47 and the 4G variant costs around $114. Boards are expected to ship around August 2022. The developer is offering more deals depending on quantity orders. For more info refer to Arushi’s Kickstarter project.