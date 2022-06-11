IoTFi 2G/4G development board incorporates Raspberry Pi RP2040 and ESP32 MCUs

IoTFi 2G/4G development board incorporates Raspberry Pi RP2040 and ESP32 MCUsJun 10, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 189 views
The IoTFi is a development board designed for embedded applications that require 2G or 4G support. The device combines the RP2040 chip to handle user applications and the ESP32 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The 2G model starts at ~$47 and the 4G variant ships for $114. The IoTFi was recently launched on Kickstarter and it has already achieved its funding goal.
As previously mentioned, the RP2040 consists of two Arm Cortex-M0+ processors (up to 133MHz) and the ESP32-C3-32S that features a 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor (up to 160MHz). The ESP32-C3-32S also supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (up to 150Mbps, 1T1R mode data). The datasheet for the ESP32-C3-32S mentions that the chip supports BLE 5.0 (125Kbps – 2Mbps), however, the Kickstarter page states that the IotFi board has inbuilt Bluetooth 2.0.
2G connectivity is achieved through the SIM868 module (up to 85.6Kbps), while 4G is obtained with the SIM7600G module (up to 10Mbps). The SIM868 supports GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou satellite navigation (GNSS). Unlike the SIM868, the SIM868 supports GNSS as well as multiband LTE/GNS. Both chips come in a LCC+LGA package and both are produced by SimCom Wireless.
Other features include a 1.14” LCD, an IPEX/U.FL antenna connectors, an accelerometer module, a 3.5mm audio jack and a type-C connector used for data transferring and power delivery.
The IoTFi supports popular embedded programming languages such as C/C++, Python and Arduino. The Kickstarter page mentions there will be a Github repository and a Wiki for documentation, although it doesn’t seem to be available as of publication date.
Specifications listed for the IoTFi include:
- Processor System:
- RP2040 – Dual Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133 MHz)
- ESP-C3-32S – 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor (up to 160MHz)
- 400 KB SRAM，384 KB ROM，8KB RTC SRAM
- Memory/Storage
- RP2040
- 264 kB SRAM
- ESP-C3-32S
- 400 KB SRAM，384 KB ROM，8KB RTC SRAM
- RP2040
- Display:
- 1.14 inch LCD (135 x 240 pixels)
- Connectivity:
- USB:
- 1x USB type-C
- Other Features:
- 1x SD slot
- 1x micro Sim slot
- 1x GSM antenna
- 1x GPS antenna
- 1x accelerometer
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Dimensions:
- 80 x 60 mm (2G variant)
- 100 x 70 mm (4G variant)
Further information
The IoTFi is available on Kickstarter. The 2G variant costs around ~$47 and the 4G variant costs around $114. Boards are expected to ship around August 2022. The developer is offering more deals depending on quantity orders. For more info refer to Arushi’s Kickstarter project.
