ESP Terminal is equipped with 3.5” Capacitive Touch display and 2MP camera

ESP Terminal is equipped with 3.5” Capacitive Touch display and 2MP cameraApr 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 212 views
The ESP Terminal from Elecrow is a handheld device based on the ESP32-S3-WROOM Wi-Fi + Bluetooth LE microcontroller. The compact device includes multiple terminal connectors for sensors and LiPo battery support.
The ESP32 Terminal is slightly larger than the BPI-Centi-S3 based on a similar ESP32 module.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- ESP32-S3-WROOM-N16RB – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0)