All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ESP Terminal is equipped with 3.5” Capacitive Touch display and 2MP camera

Apr 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 212 views

The ESP Terminal from Elecrow is a handheld device based on the ESP32-S3-WROOM Wi-Fi + Bluetooth LE microcontroller. The compact device includes multiple terminal connectors for sensors and LiPo battery support.

The ESP32 Terminal is slightly larger than the BPI-Centi-S3 based on a similar ESP32 module.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • ESP32-S3-WROOM-N16RB – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0)


ESP32-S3 block-diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The 3.5” display has a 320 x 480 resolution with 20 up to FPS frame rate. Elecrow is also offering a very similar variant with a RGB display and higher frame rate (60 FPS). 

This ESP Terminal variant comes with an Omnivision OV2640 camera operating at up to 15 frames per second in UXGA resolution.


ESP Terminal peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The Electrow’s Wiki page provides documentation describing how to interface the ESP32 module with the camera and the display using the Arduino IDE. The ESP Terminal is also compatible with the open-source LVGL library for graphical user interfaces for embedded devices.

ESP32 Terminal demo

Specifications listed for the ESP Terminal:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Camera:
    • 2MP OV2640 camera
  • Display/Audio:
    • 3.5” TFT Display w/ Capacitive touch
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4G/5.8G Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth BLE 5.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x UART, 1x I2C
    • 2X Analog, 2x Digital
    • 1x MEMS microphone
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Boot button
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (Via USB Type-C)
    • 3.7V Lithium battery connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -10℃ to 60℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 106 x 66 x 13mm
    • 73.63 x 49.79mm (Active Area)

Further information

The ESP Terminal costs $39.90 and it can be obtained from the Elecrow online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...