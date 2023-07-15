Rotary Encoders for ESP32, Rpi Pico and RPi 4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Kickstarter launched this week a Rotary Encoder equipped with an RGB LED array and a 1.28”round touch LCD. This device is compatible with open-source modules such as the Raspberry Pi Pico and the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip from Espressif Systems.

The first variant is powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico W platform which is based on the RP2040 microcontroller.

