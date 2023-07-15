Rotary Encoders for ESP32, Rpi Pico and RPi 4

Rotary Encoders for ESP32, Rpi Pico and RPi 4Jul 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 1,121 views
Kickstarter launched this week a Rotary Encoder equipped with an RGB LED array and a 1.28”round touch LCD. This device is compatible with open-source modules such as the Raspberry Pi Pico and the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip from Espressif Systems.
The first variant is powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico W platform which is based on the RP2040 microcontroller.
- RP2040 – Dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ (up to 133MHz); 264kB SRAM, 2MB onboard Flash memory; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (802.11n); BLE 5.2