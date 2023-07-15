All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Rotary Encoders for ESP32, Rpi Pico and RPi 4

Jul 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 1,121 views

Kickstarter launched this week a Rotary Encoder equipped with an RGB LED array and a 1.28”round touch LCD. This device is compatible with open-source modules such as the Raspberry Pi Pico and the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip from Espressif Systems.

The first variant is powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico W platform which is based on the RP2040 microcontroller.

  • RP2040 – Dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ (up to 133MHz); 264kB SRAM, 2MB onboard Flash memory; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (802.11n); BLE 5.2


Rotary Encode w/ Raspberry Pi Pico W
(click image to enlarge)

The second variant integrates a ESP32 embedded module with 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi (up to 150 Mbps) and BLE 5 (up to 2Mbps PHY).

  • ESP32-S3 – Dual-core 32-bit Xtensa LX7 microprocessor (up to 240 MHz); 384KB ROM; 512KB SRAM; 16KB SRAM in RTC; Up to 8MB PSRAM


Rotary Encode w/ ESP32-S3
(click image to enlarge)

Both variants are equipped with a touch display that offers a resolution up to 240 x 240, 32x RGB LEDs, 1x USB type-C port and access to multiple GPIOs.  

The product page also mentions that they are launching Rotary HAT with very similar features (except RGB LEDs), but designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 specifically.

   
Rotary HAT for RPi 4
(click image to enlarge)

SB-Components also mentions that all these devices are compatible with the open-source LVGL library for embedded graphics and customized UIs.

 Further information

The Super-early bird prices for both Rotary Pico variants are approximately $65.00, whereas the Rotary HAT for the RPi 4 can be obtained at a Super-early bird price of $46.00. The Kickstarter campaign can be found here.

