Waveshare’s ESP32-S3 Boards Offer LTE CAT-1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS for Mobile IoT Solutions

Waveshare's ESP32-S3 Boards Offer LTE CAT-1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS for Mobile IoT SolutionsFeb 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza
The ESP32-S3-A7670E-4G development board is powered by the ESP32-S3R2 chip, boasting a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor with speeds up to 240MHz. It is equipped with 512KB SRAM, 384KB ROM, 2MB PSRAM, and an additional 16MB of external Flash memory.
This development board integrates the A7670E-FASE cellular module, supporting 4G and 2G networking, along with GNSS positioning capabilities for GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS, facilitated by a GNSS IPEX1 connector.
