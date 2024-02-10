All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Waveshare’s ESP32-S3 Boards Offer LTE CAT-1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS for Mobile IoT Solutions

Feb 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 70 views

Waveshare has unveiled two new boards based on the ESP32-S3, each equipped with 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth capabilities. Additionally, these boards support 18650 batteries and come with a camera interface, making them ideal for uses such as outdoor monitoring, portable 4G Wi-Fi, and smart home applications.

The ESP32-S3-A7670E-4G development board is powered by the ESP32-S3R2 chip, boasting a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor with speeds up to 240MHz. It is equipped with 512KB SRAM, 384KB ROM, 2MB PSRAM, and an additional 16MB of external Flash memory.

This development board integrates the A7670E-FASE cellular module, supporting 4G and 2G networking, along with GNSS positioning capabilities for GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS, facilitated by a GNSS IPEX1 connector.

ESP32-S3-A7670E-4G board overview
(click image to enlarge)

The board features an OV2640 camera with a 24-pin interface, offering 1600 x 1200 (UXGA) resolution at 15fps, a 1/4″ sensor, and a rolling shutter. It also includes integrated microphone and speaker interfaces for telephony capabilities.

Offering multiple interfaces, the device includes a USB Type-C port, MicroSD card slot, and RGB LED, among other useful peripherals. Additionally, it is equipped with onboard DIP switches for easy control of various components like the camera, USB HUB circuit, and 4G module.

For power, the board features a solar panel charging interface and is compatible with various solar panel voltages, ideal for outdoor use. It supports an 18650 battery (not included) with a battery voltage measurement IC and includes power indicators and charging LEDs.

 
ESP32-S3-A7670E-4G pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The ESP32-S3 SIM7670G-4G development board is very similar to the previous Waveshare product; however, it features the SIM7670G communication module with global coverage and multi-band support of LTE Cat-1 instead. This allows for portable Wi-Fi and IoT data transmission in combination with the ESP32-S3R2.

According to Waveshare, the ESP32-S3 connects to the SIM7670G via USB, enabling 4G networking and activating a Wi-Fi AP hotspot. This allows smartphones and other Wi-Fi devices to access the network, creating a portable 4G Wi-Fi solution.

   
ESP32-S3 SIM7670G-4G board overview + capablities
(click images to enlarge)

More technical documentation can be found at the wiki pages for the ESP32-S3-A7670E-4G and the ESP32-S3 SIM7670G-4G respectively.

Further information

The ESP32-S3 SIM7670G-4G is priced at $48.99, and the ESP32-S3 A7670E-4G is available for $42.99 on the Waveshare online store. Additionally, the company specifies that the ESP32-S3-A7670E-4G is suitable for use in Europe, Southeast Asia, West Asia, Africa, China, and South Korea. In contrast, the ESP32-S3-SIM7670G-4G is designed for global application.

