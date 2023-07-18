Dev board combines RP2040 and ESP32-C3 module

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Alp Electronix RP2040-ESP32C3 Dev Board is a versatile and compact development board designed to meet the needs of both hobbyists and developers. The board is equipped with a MicroSD card slot, a 1.9″ LCD connector and various other features.

The Alp Electronix Wiki pages mentions that “the main controller of this board is RP2040. The ESP32-C3-MINI-1-N4 is placed for Wi-Fi and BLE connection. However in order to utilize the remaining pins, they have been routed to the header.”

