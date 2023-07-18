All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Dev board combines RP2040 and ESP32-C3 module

Jul 18, 2023

The Alp Electronix RP2040-ESP32C3 Dev Board is a versatile and compact development board designed to meet the needs of both hobbyists and developers. The board is equipped with a MicroSD card slot, a 1.9″ LCD connector and various other features.

The Alp Electronix Wiki pages mentions that “the main controller of this board is RP2040. The ESP32-C3-MINI-1-N4 is placed for Wi-Fi and BLE connection. However in order to utilize the remaining pins, they have been routed to the header.”

  • RP2040Dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ (up to 133MHz)
  • ESP32-C3 – 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor (up to 160MHz); 384 KB ROM; 40 KB SRAM; 802.11 b/g/b Wi-Fi; BLE 5


ESP32 and RP2040 UART connection
(click image to enlarge)

The dev board features a 1.9″ Parallel 8-bit LCD connector located on the bottom side of the board. The company is also selling a compatible 1.9″ LCD with 170 x 320 resolution.

 
RP2040-ESP32C3 pinout and 3D printable case
(click images to enlarge)

The pinout image above shows that there are up to 28x pins available providing access to embedded protocols such as I2c, UART, USB, etc.

For power options, the dev board includes a USB Type-C port with ESD protection and a power switch. It also offers a JST battery connector with protection and charging capabilities useful for battery-operated projects.

   
RP2040-ESP32C3 dev board bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

The Alp Electronix GitHub repository lists examples to use the IO expander, SD card, LCD, and LED functionalities. Additionally, it offers STL files for 3D printing a custom case. For more technical documentation refer to their Wiki pages found here.

Specifications listed for the Alp Electronix RP2040-ESP32C3 Dev board include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16Mb SPI NOR Flash
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1.9” Parallel 8-bit LCD connector
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • Up to 28 GPIO pins
    • 2x User buttons
    • 1x User LED
    • 1x Boot button, 1x Reset button
  • Other Features:
    • GPIO Expander (SLG46826 GreenPAK)
    • 1x LCD Back-light driver
    • Alternative pinout for LCD
    • Debug connector
  • Power:
    • USB Type-C
    • 1x JST battery connector
  • Mechanical:
    • 3.4 x 7.1cm

 Further information

The standard price for this Alp Electronix board is $29.99. However, it can currently be preordered for $23.99. Similarly, the compatible LCD display can be obtained for $7.38.

