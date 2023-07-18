Dev board combines RP2040 and ESP32-C3 module

Dev board combines RP2040 and ESP32-C3 moduleJul 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 71 views
The Alp Electronix RP2040-ESP32C3 Dev Board is a versatile and compact development board designed to meet the needs of both hobbyists and developers. The board is equipped with a MicroSD card slot, a 1.9″ LCD connector and various other features.
The Alp Electronix Wiki pages mentions that “the main controller of this board is RP2040. The
ESP32-C3-MINI-1-N4 is placed for Wi-Fi and BLE connection. However in order to utilize the remaining pins, they have been routed to the header.”
- RP2040 – Dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ (up to 133MHz)
- ESP32-C3 – 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor (up to 160MHz); 384 KB ROM; 40 KB SRAM; 802.11 b/g/b Wi-Fi; BLE 5