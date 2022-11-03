All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Stick PC available with Gemini Lake or Jasper Lake CPUs

Nov 2, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 332 views

The MeLE PCG02 Pro is a fanless PC compatible with the Celeron J4125 or the Celeron N5105 Intel processors. The device is as big as an iPhone 14 pro, but it packs flexible peripherals such as dual [email protected] HDMI ports, one GbE RJ45, dual UBS 3.2 ports, etc.

The MeLE PCG02 Pro can be configured with any of the following two Celeron processors:

  • Celeron N5105 4C/4T, 2.0GHz – 2.9GHz (10W), 4M Cache; UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz)
  • Celeron J41254C/4T, 2.0GHz – 2.7GHz (10W), 4M Cache; UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz)

 
MeLE PCG02 Pro layout
The memory interface is only available with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, but the storage interface can be configured with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of eMMC. For extra storage, there is a 2280 M.2 socket for NVMe SSD and SATA SSD. 

These new Mele PCG02 Pro variants offer two HDMI 2.0 ports supporting 4K @60Hz resolution. There is also a USB Type-C port with PD3 (Power Delivery) available as well, but it doesn’t support video display.  

     
Exploded view (left) and peripherals (right)
As seen in other recently launched mini PCs, the PCG02 Pro also supports dual band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. There is also one Gigabit LAN port as seen below. 

The product page mentions that the stick PC was designed with unrestricted BIOS. Additionally, the PCG02 Pro supports boot up from LAN as well as Wake on LAN.

Specifications listed for the MeLE PCG02 Pro include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB LPDDR4 2133MHz
    • 128GB/256GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card reader (up to 2TB)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x NVMe M.2 2280 SSD (up to 4TB)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN ports
    • 2.4GHz/5.00GHz Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Display/Audio:
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x USB type-C (5Gbps)
    • 2x USB 3.2 (5Gbps)
  • Other Features:
    • CMOS Reset
    • Kensington Lock slot
    • 2x Wi-Fi antenna
  • Software:
    • Windows 11 Pro
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC (supports PD3.0)
  • Dimensions:
    • 146 x 61 x 200mm,

 Further information

As seen on Fanlesstech.com, the MeLE PCG02 Pro equipped with the Celeron J4125/8GB + 128GB eMMC is around $229. Similarly, the PCG02 Pro configured with the Celeron N5105/8GB + 128GB starts at $249. Amazon is also offering a $30 off coupon (at least for U.S customers) which can be used with any variant. Refer to the product page on Amazon.com for additional information,

