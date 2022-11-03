Stick PC available with Gemini Lake or Jasper Lake CPUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MeLE PCG02 Pro is a fanless PC compatible with the Celeron J4125 or the Celeron N5105 Intel processors. The device is as big as an iPhone 14 pro, but it packs flexible peripherals such as dual [email protected] HDMI ports, one GbE RJ45, dual UBS 3.2 ports, etc.

The MeLE PCG02 Pro can be configured with any of the following two Celeron processors:

