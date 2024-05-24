SECO 3.5″ Single Board Computer with RK3568 SoC and Linux Compatibility

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The SBC-3.5-RK3568 by SECO is a robust 3.5” single board computer powered by the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, combining high performance with extensive connectivity options. This SBC is tailored for a variety of applications, from industrial automation to digital signage and media streaming.

At the heart of the SBC-3.5-RK3568 is the Rockchip RK3568 processor, featuring four Cortex-A55 cores with speeds up to 2.0GHz. This 64-bit architecture is enhanced by a Neural Processing Unit for advanced AI capabilities. Supporting the CPU is up to 4GB of soldered-down DDR4-3200 memory, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick data access.