SECO 3.5″ Single Board Computer with RK3568 SoC and Linux Compatibility

May 23, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 51 views

The SBC-3.5-RK3568 by SECO is a robust 3.5” single board computer powered by the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, combining high performance with extensive connectivity options. This SBC is tailored for a variety of applications, from industrial automation to digital signage and media streaming.

At the heart of the SBC-3.5-RK3568 is the Rockchip RK3568 processor, featuring four Cortex-A55 cores with speeds up to 2.0GHz. This 64-bit architecture is enhanced by a Neural Processing Unit for advanced AI capabilities. Supporting the CPU is up to 4GB of soldered-down DDR4-3200 memory, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick data access.

SBC-3.5-RK3568 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Graphically, the board is equipped with a Mali-G52 1-Core-2EE GPU, supporting OpenGL ES up to version 3.2, Vulkan 1.0 and 1.1, and OpenCL 2.0 Full Profile. It has video processing capabilities for 4K@60fps decoding in H.265 and H.264 formats. The board supports three independent video outputs and includes HDMI, LVDS, and eDP interfaces, capable of handling display resolutions up to 4K.

For storage, the SBC offers an eMMC 5.1 drive with up to 64GB, alongside a microSD slot for additional storage needs. I2C and QSPI flash options provide further versatility, with the latter available as a factory option.

Networking is robust with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, complemented by optional Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 via an M.2 1216 module. It also includes an M.2 Socket 2 Key B for LTE modules, enhancing mobile connectivity options.

SBC-3.5-RK3568 Software & Services Compatible
(click image to enlarge)

The board features an extensive array of USB ports including two USB 3.0 Type-A and multiple USB 2.0 ports, one of which supports OTG. Serial connectivity is comprehensive, featuring RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485 interfaces, as well as TTL UART ports.

The SBC-3.5-RK3568 supports Linux Yocto and Android according to the Wiki. Starting from Linux Kernel version 5.10, its Board Support Package is integrated with Edgehog OS, developed by SECO for the CLEA IIoT platform. This OS enhances security and stability with features like OTA updates and dual partitions, and includes a Device Manager for effective fleet management.

SBC-3.5-RK3568 Bottom & Top Views
(click image to enlarge)

Measuring 146 x 102 mm and designed for a 3.5” form factor, this board is suited for compact yet demanding environments. It operates on a +12VDC to +24VDC power supply, includes an RTC battery, and functions optimally between 0°C to +60°C.

Further information

SECO hasn’t disclose pricing details about the SBC-3.5-RK3568, but the product page can be found here for more information.

 

