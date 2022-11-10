Arduino partners with Finder to deliver microPLC platform

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Arduino Opta is an embedded platform featuring STM32 STM32H747XI dual-core Cortex M7+M4 MCU for real time industrial applications. The device is offered in three variants which combine ethernet, RS485 support and wireless connectivity in addition to relays and 12-24V DC inputs.

There are three Arduino Opta variants available, the Opta Wi-Fi, the Opta RS485 and the Opta Lite. Unlike the popular UNO which features an Atmel MCU, the Arduino Opta features the following dual-core STM32 MCU:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

