Arduino partners with Finder to deliver microPLC platform

Arduino partners with Finder to deliver microPLC platformNov 10, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 115 views
The Arduino Opta is an embedded platform featuring STM32 STM32H747XI dual-core Cortex M7+M4 MCU for real time industrial applications. The device is offered in three variants which combine ethernet, RS485 support and wireless connectivity in addition to relays and 12-24V DC inputs.
There are three Arduino Opta variants available, the Opta Wi-Fi, the Opta RS485 and the Opta Lite. Unlike the popular UNO which features an Atmel MCU, the Arduino Opta features the following dual-core STM32 MCU:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- STM32H747XI:
- 32-bit Cortex-M7 core (up to 480MHz) with double precision FPU, L1 Cache and DSP instructions
- 32-bit Cortex-M4 core (up to 240MHz) with FPU, Adaptive real-time accelerator (ART Accelerator) for internal and external memories
- 4 DMA controllers (1x MDMA, 2x dual-port DMD w/ FIFO, 1x basic DMA w/ request router capabilities)