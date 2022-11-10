All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Arduino partners with Finder to deliver microPLC platform

Nov 10, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 115 views

The Arduino Opta is an embedded platform featuring STM32 STM32H747XI dual-core Cortex M7+M4 MCU for real time industrial applications. The device is offered in three variants which combine ethernet, RS485 support and wireless connectivity in addition to relays and 12-24V DC inputs.

There are three Arduino Opta variants available, the Opta Wi-Fi, the Opta RS485 and the Opta Lite. Unlike the popular UNO which features an Atmel MCU, the Arduino Opta features the following dual-core STM32 MCU:

  • STM32H747XI: 
    • 32-bit Cortex-M7 core (up to 480MHz) with double precision FPU, L1 Cache and DSP instructions
    • 32-bit Cortex-M4 core (up to 240MHz) with FPU, Adaptive real-time accelerator (ART Accelerator) for internal and external memories
    • 4 DMA controllers (1x MDMA, 2x dual-port DMD w/ FIFO, 1x basic DMA w/ request router capabilities)


STM32H747XI block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product’s hardware page mentions, the two cores “communicate via a Remote Procedure Call mechanism that allows calling functions on the other processor seamlessly.” 

Wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi+ BLE) seems available only for the Opta Wi-Fi variant. Both Opta Wi-Fi and RS485 variants offer the RS485 (Modbus RTU) interface. All variants include on-board ethernet (Fieldbus integration via Modbus TCP) support and at least one USB type-C port used from programming.


Arduino Opta rear (left) and top view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

As other Arduino boards, the Opta series can be programmed via Arduino IDE, Arduino CLI or the Arduino Web Editor. Additionally, the Arduino Opta supports standard IEC 61131-3 PLC languages such as Ladder Logic and Function Block Diagram. 


Arduino Opta front
(click image to enlarge)

The Arduino Opta seems to support “OTA firmware updates to ensure data security from the hardware to the Cloud thanks to the onboard secure element and X.509 Standard compliance.”

The announcement page also mentions they will provide software libraries, sketches and tutorials to simplify and speed up software development. 

Specifications listed for the Arduino Opta include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1MB SDRAM
    • 2MB internal + 16MB Flash QSPI
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Ethernet port 
    • Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Low Energy (Opta Wi-Fi)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 8x Digital/Analog inputs (0-10V)
    • RS485 (Opta Wi-Fi or Opta RS485)
    • 4x Relays (250V/10A AC)
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • Real Time Clock 
    • Secure Element (ATECC608B)
    • DIN rail compatible
  • Software:
    • Arduino IDE, Arduino CLI
    • Arduino Web Editor
    • Ladder diagram, Function block diagram
    • Sequential function chart, Structured text
    • Instruction list 
  • Power:
    • 12-24V DC (input voltage)
    • 24V (output voltage)
  • Dimensions/Weight:
    • 69 x 80 x 90mm
    • 210g

 Further information

Arduino has not provided information regarding pricing or availability for now. The announcement page which can be found here provides an option to alert customers when the device gets officially launched. See the Arduino blog page and the hardware page for more information. 

