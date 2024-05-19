LILYGO’s T-SIM7670G S3 Combines Wi-Fi and LTE Access on a Single Board

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The T-SIM7670G S3, designed by LILYGO, is a versatile development board that not only combines LTE and GSM capabilities through the SIM7670G module but is also centered around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This board is tailored for developers aiming to integrate mobile connectivity into their projects.

The core of the T-SIM7670G S3 features the ESP32-S3 MCU, which operates at a clock speed of 240MHz and includes 16MB of flash memory along with 8MB PSRAM. It supports dual-mode Bluetooth (Bluetooth 5 LE) and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), broadening its connectivity capabilities.