All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

LILYGO’s T-SIM7670G S3 Combines Wi-Fi and LTE Access on a Single Board

May 19, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 139 views

The T-SIM7670G S3, designed by LILYGO, is a versatile development board that not only combines LTE and GSM capabilities through the SIM7670G module but is also centered around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This board is tailored for developers aiming to integrate mobile connectivity into their projects.

The core of the T-SIM7670G S3 features the ESP32-S3 MCU, which operates at a clock speed of 240MHz and includes 16MB of flash memory along with 8MB PSRAM. It supports dual-mode Bluetooth (Bluetooth 5 LE) and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), broadening its connectivity capabilities.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


T-SIM7670G S3 Pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Embedded within the board, the SIM7670G module provides access to LTE Cat1 and GSM networks, supporting a global frequency band marked as “G: Global” in the specifications. This capability prepares the T-SIM7670G S3 for widespread applications requiring robust cellular connectivity.

This device boasts extensive peripheral interfaces, including I2C, SPI, UART, SDIO, and I2S, alongside a CAN bus interface. It supports Nano SIM cards and TF cards, facilitating significant expansion possibilities.

T-SIM7670G S3 Multiple Views
(click image to enlarge)

Supporting extensive global connectivity, LILYGO’s T-SIM7670G S3 includes a wide range of LTE frequency bands. It covers LTE-FDD bands B1-B5, B7, B8, B12-B13, B18-B20, B25-B26, B28, B66, and LTE-TDD bands B34, B38-B41. The device offers data transfer speeds of up to 10 Mbps for downloads and up to 5 Mbps for uploads, catering to various data-intensive applications.

The T-SIM7670G S3 is designed with a practical form factor, featuring dimensions of 24 x 24 x 2.4 mm. It uses an LCC+LGA package that facilitates integration into embedded systems while maintaining a compact footprint.

T-SIM7670G S3 Shipping Components
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The T-SIM7670G S3 development board is priced at $36.77 on the LILYGO online store. Further technical details can be found on the LILYGO GitHub repository.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...