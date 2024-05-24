RISC-V Based MaixCAM With 1TOPS NPU Performance and 5MP Camera Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Sipeed MaixCAM is a specialized hardware platform designed for AI vision and AIoT applications, powered by the SOPHO SG2002 processor. This versatile board supports both Linux and RTOS environments, making it suitable for a range of embedded projects.

The MaixCAM features a 1GHz RISC-V C906 big core and an optional 1GHz ARM A53 core, both configured to run Linux. It also includes a 700MHz RISC-V C906 core dedicated to RTOS applications and a 25-300MHz 8051 processor for managing low-power tasks.

Complementing these processors, the platform’s NPU delivers 1 TOPS@INT8, with support for BF16 and advanced AI models like Mobilenetv2 and various YOLO versions. Memory and storage on the MaixCAM include 256MB of DDR3 memory, with flexible booting options available through MicroSD card or SD NAND.