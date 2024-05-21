All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti Mini PC with Touchscreen and Intel 185H Processor

May 21, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 135 views

The newly launched AtomMan X7 Ti by Minisforum is a compact mini PC designed for diverse computing needs. It features robust specifications, including the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H for high processing power and Intel Arc Graphics for enhanced performance in gaming and graphic design.

Memory capabilities are substantial, with support for DDR5 Dual channels in SODIMM slots that can handle speeds up to 5600MHz and a maximum capacity of 96GB. For storage, the device is equipped with an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD and an additional M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD slot, providing fast data access and extensive storage space.

  • 185H — 16C/22T (6P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 5.1 GHz); 24 MB Intel Smart Cache, 35W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.35 GHz), 8 Xe-cores

AtomMan X7 Ti Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity options include an M.2 2230 Wi-Fi module supporting the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 standards. The device features a variety of output ports including HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and dual USB4 ports, facilitating multiple types of external connections. It also comes with two RJ45 5G Ethernet ports and a range of USB ports from USB2.0 to USB3.2 Gen2, along with an OCulink port.

The AtomMan X7 Ti features dual DMICs and a full HD 1080P camera with Windows Hello for enhanced security and user interaction. It supports clear audio-visual outputs through HDMI 2.1 and DP 2.0 ports, enabling a quad-screen display with two additional USB 4.0 ports for extensive multi-display setups. The unit also includes a 4-inch 480P touchscreen for basic output and interactivity.

AtomMan X7 Ti Cooling System
(click image to enlarge)

The design of the AtomMan X7 Ti measures 14514548.6mm, allowing it to be placed in limited spaces without significant compromise to functionality. It operates on a DC 19V power supply and the system comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

On the other hand, the DEG1 eGPU Dock by Minisforum enhances external graphics performance with its PCIe 4.0×4 interface, supporting up to 64GT/s for reduced performance loss. It features a built-in signal amplifier for stable high-speed connections and a minimalist design that accommodates video cards of any length, including high-end models like the NVIDIA RTX 4090 and AMD RX 7900 XTX.

AtomMan X7 Ti
(click image to enlarge)

Compatible with ATX/SFX power supplies, it also simplifies operation with a startup system linked directly to the host computer’s main power switch, saving both electricity and effort according to the company.

Further information

The AtomMan X7 Ti by Minisforum is available at an early bird discount. The barebone version is priced at $669.00, while a configuration with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is available for $849.00. An optional DEG1 eGPU Dock can be added for an additional $50.00. All options are set to ship on July 10th.

