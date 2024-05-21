Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti Mini PC with Touchscreen and Intel 185H Processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The newly launched AtomMan X7 Ti by Minisforum is a compact mini PC designed for diverse computing needs. It features robust specifications, including the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H for high processing power and Intel Arc Graphics for enhanced performance in gaming and graphic design.

Memory capabilities are substantial, with support for DDR5 Dual channels in SODIMM slots that can handle speeds up to 5600MHz and a maximum capacity of 96GB. For storage, the device is equipped with an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD and an additional M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD slot, providing fast data access and extensive storage space.

