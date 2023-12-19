AAEON launches 3.5” GENE-EHL7 SBC for Industrial Automation

AAEON launches 3.5” GENE-EHL7 SBC for Industrial AutomationDec 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 53 views
AAEON has introduced the GENE-EHL7 to its 3.5” SubCompact Board range. This new offering features various models with Intel Atom x6000E series, Pentium, and Celeron N and J series processors. The GENE-EHL7 is engineered to provide a power-efficient platform for smart retail, smart city, and industrial automation solutions.
Similar to its predecessor, the GENE-EHL5, the new GENE-EHL7 supports the following processors: Intel Atom x6000E series, Pentium, and Celeron N and J series.
- x6413E — 4C/4T, 1.50 GHz – 3.00 GHz, 1.5M L2 Cache (9W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Processors (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution units
- Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units
- Celeron-N6210 — 2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units