AAEON launches 3.5” GENE-EHL7 SBC for Industrial Automation

Dec 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 53 views

AAEON has introduced the GENE-EHL7 to its 3.5” SubCompact Board range. This new offering features various models with Intel Atom x6000E series, Pentium, and Celeron N and J series processors. The GENE-EHL7 is engineered to provide a power-efficient platform for smart retail, smart city, and industrial automation solutions.

Similar to its predecessor, the GENE-EHL5, the new GENE-EHL7 supports the following processors: Intel Atom x6000E series, Pentium, and Celeron N and J series.

  • x6413E4C/4T, 1.50 GHz – 3.00 GHz, 1.5M L2 Cache (9W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Processors (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution units
  • Celeron-J6412 —  4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units
  • Celeron-N6210 — 2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units


GENE-EHL7 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

A standout feature of the GENE-EHL7 is its support for three configurable simultaneous displays via HDMI, DP, LDVS, and eDP. This capability, coupled with its compact form factor and flexible display interfaces, makes it well-suited for point-of-sale and kiosk equipment.

For connectivity, the GENE-EHL7 includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, ideal for networking and data collection in smart city infrastructure. It also supports Wi-Fi module expansion via an M.2 E-Key. The board’s flexible storage options – SATA, a full-size mPCIe slot, and an M.2 M-Key – are essential for edge computing applications.


GENE-EHL7 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The GENE-EHL7 stands out with its integration of two COM connectors, accommodating RS-232/422/485 and RS-232 standards, along with an 8-bit GPIO and System Management Bus (SMBus) useful in Industry 4.0 applications.

This array of features is specifically designed to support various industrial communication protocols, rendering the board an ideal candidate for applications involving programmable logic controllers.


AAEON’s GENE-EHL7 
(click image to enlarge)

The GENE-EHL7 and GENE-EHL5 launched last year differ primarily in processor support, power options, and display interfaces. The GENE-EHL7 focuses on energy efficiency and reliability with specific Intel processors and a higher MTBF, supporting HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.4.

The GENE-EHL5 offers a broader processor range, flexible power input (9V-36V), HDMI 2.0, optional VGA, and enhanced audio capabilities, making it more versatile for varied applications.

Specifications  listed for the GENE-EHL7 include:

  • Chipset:
    • Integrated w/ Intel SoC
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x Single-Channel DDR4 3200MHz SODIMM x1 (Max. 32GB, Non-ECC)
  • Display/Audio:
    • Dual-Channel 18/24-bit LVDS x 1, up to 1920 x 1080
    • 1x eDP 1.3 (up to 1920 x 1200) (Optional)
    • 1x HDMI 1.4 (up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz)
    • 1x DP 1.4 (up to 3840 x 2160 @ 120Hz)
    • Line-In / Line-Out / Mic
    • Realtek ALC897 Codec
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Full-size mPCIe
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key (PCIe 3.0 [x1], USB2.0)
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe 3.0 [x2] / SATA)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x COM1 (RS232/422/485, supports 5V/12V/RI)
    • 1x COM2 (RS232)
    • GPIO 8-bits
    • 1x SMBus / I2C 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 4x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • Wake on LAN
    • TPM 2.0 (Optional)
    • 1x 4-pin Smart fan
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to 60ºC
  • Power:
    • +12VDC (Via AT/ATX)
  • Certifications:
    • CE/FCC Class A
  • Mechanical:
    • 146 x 101.7mm
    • 0.38 kg

Further information

The GENE-EHL7 with the Celeron N6210 costs US$224.00 while the variant with the Celeron J6412 is listed for US$235.00. The model with the Atom x6413E is advertised for US$259.00.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

