Low Profile Radxa X2L SBC Featuring Intel J4125 and RP2040 Microcontroller

Jan 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 182 views

The Radxa X2L, powered by the Intel Celeron Processor J4125, is a compact yet robust mini-computer designed to cater to a wide range of computing needs. It’s a perfect blend of performance, connectivity, and versatility, making it suitable for both personal and professional use.

Unlike other recent Radxa offerings such as the Radxa Zero 3E, Radxa ROCK S0, and Radxa NX5, this new board sets itself apart with the inclusion of the Intel Celeron J4125 Processor. Coupled with UHD Graphics 600, it supports DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.4, enhancing its graphical capabilities.

  • Celeron J41254C/4T, 2.0GHz – 2.7GHz (10W), 4M Cache; UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz); 12 Execution Units


Radxa X2L memory and storage
(click image to enlarge)

The device supports LPDDR4 RAM, available in 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB options, with a maximum frequency of 2400 MT/s. For storage, it includes an M.2 M Key Connector for M.2 M Key 2280 NVMe SSD, offering speedy and efficient storage capabilities. A standout feature of the Radxa X2L is its ability to boot the operating system directly from the M.2 NVMe SSD, ensuring faster startup times and efficient system performance.


Radxa X2L top view
(click image to enlarge)

Dual HDMI outputs allow for 4096 x 2160 at 30Hz resolution display support. Connectivity is robust with a Gigabit Ethernet port (RTL8111H controller), two USB3 HOST ports, and two USB2 HOST ports. An M.2 E Key Connector is also included for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules.

The board is also equipped with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU dedicated to GPIO management, complemented by a 40-pin GPIO expansion header. This header provides extensive connectivity options, including 2x SPI, 2x UART, 2x I2C, 16x PWM, and 8x PIO. Additionally, it features 1x 5V DC in/out and 2x 3.3V DC outputs for flexibility.


Radxa X2L interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The Radxa X2L provides versatile operating system support, including Windows 10 Pro and compatibility with Debian/Ubuntu Linux. Enhancing its functionality, the device includes advanced features like Wake on LAN and RTC Timed Wakeup for intelligent operation, along with Preboot Execution Environment support for network-based OS firmware loading.

As of publication date, the only documentation available for this product is the product brief which can be found here.


Radxa X2L main features
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Radxa X2L include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI ports
    • 3.5mm Headphone Jack w/ Mic Input
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E Key Connector
    • 1x M.2 M Key Connector
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO Header
    • 1x User button
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 Host ports
    • 2x USB 2.0 Host ports
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button, 1x BOOTSEL button
    • 1x Clear CMOS button
    • RTC battery slot
    • 1x Fan connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 50℃
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 155 x 80 mm

Further information

The Radxa X2L is priced at various tiers, starting at $32.00 for the 2GB RAM/no eMMC model, $52.00 for 4GB/no eMMC, and $72.00 for 8GB/no eMMC. The 8GB/32GB eMMC variant is available for $82.00 on AllNetChina

AraceTech offers the board at $49.00 for the 4GB model, $69.00 for 8GB, and $79.00 for the 8GB RAM/32GB eMMC version. Additionally, AraceTech also provides an optional compatible heatsink and fan for an additional $6.00. 

Radxa has committed to ensuring the availability of the Radxa X2L until at least September 2030.

