Low Profile Radxa X2L SBC Featuring Intel J4125 and RP2040 Microcontroller

Low Profile Radxa X2L SBC Featuring Intel J4125 and RP2040 MicrocontrollerJan 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 182 views
The Radxa X2L, powered by the Intel Celeron Processor J4125, is a compact yet robust mini-computer designed to cater to a wide range of computing needs. It’s a perfect blend of performance, connectivity, and versatility, making it suitable for both personal and professional use.
Unlike other recent Radxa offerings such as the Radxa Zero 3E, Radxa ROCK S0, and Radxa NX5, this new board sets itself apart with the inclusion of the Intel Celeron J4125 Processor. Coupled with UHD Graphics 600, it supports DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.4, enhancing its graphical capabilities.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Celeron J4125 — 4C/4T, 2.0GHz – 2.7GHz (10W), 4M Cache; UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz); 12 Execution Units