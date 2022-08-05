All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Mini PC packs Intel’s 10th Gen processors and dual GbE ports

Aug 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views

The N10 is the latest Mini PC Nano from Weibu. The N10 accommodates the Coffee Lake-U or the Comet Lake-U processor from Intel. The company also plans to release a model with Intel’s 12th Gen processors by late September.

The motherboard comes in a Nano ITX (123 x 134mm) form factor and integrates the following processors: 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i5-10210U — 4C+8T, up to 4.20 GHz (15W); Intel UHD Graphics with 1.10 GHz 
  • i5-8259U — 4C+8T, up to 3.80 GHz Turbo (28W); Intel Iris Plus Graphics with 1.05 GHz
  • Celeron-5305U — 2C+2T, up to 2.30 GHz Turbo (15W); Intel UHD Graphics with 900 MHz
  • Celeron-5205U  — 2C+2T, up to 1.90 GHz GHz (15W); Intel UHD Graphics with 900 MHz


N10 Mini PC
(click images to enlarge)
The storage ports include one SATA with speeds of 6GBs, one M.2 slot for SSD. The upcoming N12 model will support dual-channel LPDDR5 memory; the N10 model only supports DDR4 memory. 

For connectivity, there is support for dual GbE RJ45 LAN ports and Bluetooth 4.0/Wi-Fi (AC7265 module). 


N10 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The front I/Os include a USB Type-C port (support video output), four USB 3.0, one Mic-in, one Line-in, a power button, a TF card reader and two optional COM ports. 

The datasheet mentions the N10 supports Win 10/11 and Linux. The Mini PC is also compatible with a VESA mount so it can be used in different settings such as the office, home entertainment, edge computing, etc.

Specifications listed for the N10 Mini PC include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x SO-DIMM DDR4 (LPDDR5 for N12)
    • 1x M.2 2242/2280 M Key slot for SSD
    • 1x SATA
  • Display:
    • 1x DP or 1x VGA 
  • Audio:
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE RJ45 LAN ports 
    • Bluetooth 4.0 (AC7265)
    • M.2 Wi-Fi Module (AC7265)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 4x USB 3.0
    • 2x USB 2.0 
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x COM ports (optional)
  • Power:
    • 12V/5A (60W)
  • OS:
    • Win 10, Win 11
    • Linux
  • Dimensions:
    • 145 x 128 x 53.5mm

 Further information

For information related to price and availability refer to the Weibu’s online store

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...