Mini PC packs Intel’s 10th Gen processors and dual GbE ports

Mini PC packs Intel’s 10th Gen processors and dual GbE portsAug 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views
The N10 is the latest Mini PC Nano from Weibu. The N10 accommodates the Coffee Lake-U or the Comet Lake-U processor from Intel. The company also plans to release a model with Intel’s 12th Gen processors by late September.
The motherboard comes in a Nano ITX (123 x 134mm) form factor and integrates the following processors:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- i5-10210U — 4C+8T, up to 4.20 GHz (15W); Intel UHD Graphics with 1.10 GHz
- i5-8259U — 4C+8T, up to 3.80 GHz Turbo (28W); Intel Iris Plus Graphics with 1.05 GHz
- Celeron-5305U — 2C+2T, up to 2.30 GHz Turbo (15W); Intel UHD Graphics with 900 MHz
- Celeron-5205U — 2C+2T, up to 1.90 GHz GHz (15W); Intel UHD Graphics with 900 MHz