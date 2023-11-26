Elecrow launches LoRaWAN Gateway module for Raspberry Pi

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Elecrow has launched a new LoRaWAN device this month, utilizing Semtech technology and featuring a mini PCIe form-factor. It is designed for a variety of IoT applications, including smart city infrastructure and industrial automation, among others.

At the core of the module is the Semtech Network’s SX1302 LoRaWAN baseband chip, a significant upgrade over previous models like the SX1301 and SX1308. The SX1302 chip is recognized for its enhanced sensitivity, reduced power consumption, and lower operating temperature.