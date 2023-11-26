All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Elecrow launches LoRaWAN Gateway module for Raspberry Pi

Nov 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views

Elecrow has launched a new LoRaWAN device this month, utilizing Semtech technology and featuring a mini PCIe form-factor. It is designed for a variety of IoT applications, including smart city infrastructure and industrial automation, among others.

At the core of the module is the Semtech Network’s SX1302 LoRaWAN baseband chip, a significant upgrade over previous models like the SX1301 and SX1308. The SX1302 chip is recognized for its enhanced sensitivity, reduced power consumption, and lower operating temperature.


LR1302 LoRaWAN System Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The module supports 8-channel data transmission, which translates to improved communication efficiency and capacity. A significant advantage is its ultra-low operating temperature, which negates the need for additional cooling mechanisms according to Elecrow.

Additionally, the module features the SX1250 TX/RX front end, which boasts a sensitivity down to -139 dBm@SF12, and a TX power capability of up to 26 dBm at 3.3V. Another key aspect is its compliance with CE and FCC certifications, simplifying the certification process for the final product.


LR1302 LoRaWAN module
(click image to enlarge)

The The LR1302 module supports both EU868 and US915 regions, covering frequency ranges of 863-870MHz and 902-928MHz, respectively. It employs the Semtech SX1302 Chip, offering a sensitivity of -125dBm @125K/SF7 and -139dBm @125K/SF12. The TX power stands at 26 dBm for EU868 and 25 dBm for US915, both with a 3.3V power supply.


LR1302 LoRaWAN HAT
(click images to enlarge)

The module’s mini PCIe, 52-pin Golden Finger form factor is compact, and its power consumption varies between the SPI and USB versions. Operating temperatures range from -40°C to 85°C, and the module measures 30 mm in width and 50.95 mm in length.


LR1302 LoRaWAN + Raspberry Pi
(click image to enlarge)

Elecrow’s Wiki offers instructions to get started with this device along with the Raspberry Pi.

Specifications listed for the LR1302 LoRaWAN Gateway include:

  • Chipset:
  • Frequency:
    • 863-870MHz (EU868)
    • 902-928MHz (US915)
  • Channel:
    • 8 channels
  • Sensitivity
    • 125dBm @125K/SF7
    • 139dBm @125K/SF12 
  • TX Power:
    • 26 dBm w/ 3.3V power supply (EU868)
    • 25 dBm w/ 3.3V power supply (US915)
  • Power Consumption:
    • Standby – 7.5 mA
    • TX maximum power – 415 mA
    • RX – 40 mA
  • Other Features:
    • 1x U.FL antenna connector
    • 3x Status LEDs
    • LBT support
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 30 mm × 50.95 mm
    • Mini PCIe form-factor
    • 52-pin Golden Finger

Further information

The LR1302 LoRaWAN Gateway Module costs $23.90, but only the EU868 is available as of publication date. Also, it doesn’t include the LoRaWAN HAT for the Raspberry Pi according to the product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

2 responses to “Elecrow launches LoRaWAN Gateway module for Raspberry Pi”

  1. Brent says:
    Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    Here is the US version:
    https://www.elecrow.com/lr1302-lorawan-gateway-module-spi-us915-sx1302-long-range-gateway-module-support-8-channels.html
    I couldn’t find the LoRaWAN HAT.

    Reply
  2. Giorgio Mendoza says:
    Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:50 pm

    Elecrow told me that they haven’t released the LoRaWAN HAT yet, but they will let me know when they do.

    Reply

Please comment here...