MiniPC taps 11th gen Jasper Lake processor and supports dual GbE ports
The BMAX B3 Plus is a MiniPC equipped with the Celeron 4-Core N5095. This product is enabled with dual band Wi-Fi 5, triple [email protected] displays, dual GbE LAN ports and ships with Windows 11 Pro.
The BMAX B3 is only available with the following 11th Gen Celeron processor:
- Celeron-N5095 — 4C/4T, 2.00GHz to 2.90GHz (15W TDP), 4 MB L3 Cache; UHD Graphics Graphics (up to 750 MHz)