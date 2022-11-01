All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MiniPC taps 11th gen Jasper Lake processor and supports dual GbE ports

Oct 31, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 224 views

The BMAX B3 Plus is a MiniPC equipped with the Celeron 4-Core N5095. This product is enabled with dual band Wi-Fi 5, triple [email protected] displays, dual GbE LAN ports and ships with Windows 11 Pro.

The BMAX B3 is only available with the following 11th Gen Celeron processor:

  •  Celeron-N5095  — 4C/4T, 2.00GHz to 2.90GHz (15W TDP), 4 MB L3 Cache; UHD Graphics Graphics (up to 750 MHz)


Celeron-N595 specs
(click image to enlarge)

Similarly, this MiniPC is only offered with 8GB of DDR4 and 256GB of SSD. The RAM module doesn’t seem to be soldered so it can be upgraded if needed. For additional storage, the BMAX B3 features a built-in 2.5” hard drive bay with up to 2TB support and a MicroSD card reader. 

 
BMAX B3 Plus HDD (left) and peripherals (right)
(click images to enlarge)

There are a total of three USB 3.0 ports and one USB type-C. The company mentioned that the BMAX B3 Plus can handle triple simultaneous displays interface combining the USB type-C and two HDMI 2.0a ports. 

For connectivity, there is support for dual band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 in addition to the dual LAN ports located in the back of the device. 


BMAX B3 Plus MiniPC
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product page, the BMAX B3 Plus ships with Windows 11 Pro.

Specifications listed for the BMAX B3 Plus include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB DDR4 2933MHz 
    • 256GB M.2 SATA 3.0 SSD
    • 1x 2.5” SATA 3.0 
    • 1x MicroSD card reader (up to 128GB)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • 2.4GHz/5.00GHz Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Display/Audio:
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x USB type-C 
    • 4x USB 3.0
  • Other Features:
    • Clear CMOS
  • Software:
    • Windows 11 Pro
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC 
  • Dimensions:
    • 125 × 112 × 44.0mm

 Further information

The regular price of the BMAX B3 Plus equipped with 8GB/256GB is $229.99, however there is a $55 off coupon available for U.S customers on Amazon.com.

One response to “MiniPC taps 11th gen Jasper Lake processor and supports dual GbE ports”

  1. William Barath says:
    Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:49 am

    The PC desktop market is in freefall for a variety of reasons, but mostly because of the mad rush people were in to buy PCs for home business / home schooling / entertainment throughout the Spring 2020 to Spring 2022 lockdowns. So PC components and pre-built systems are going to be going down down down.

    On the 26th of Oct I ordered 2 Beelink Mini-S Celeron 5095 systems with 8GB RAM, 128GB PCIe, and Windows 11 Pro for $165CAD each shipped from Amazon, for a friend’s business. Got them in 3 days by standard shipping. And I expect prices will continue to drop as Black Friday approaches, and perhaps even past that.

    Reply

Please comment here...